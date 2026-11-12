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Featured story: Coverage of Mississippi’s Senate race and confidence in voting enforcement

Coverage of Mississippi’s Senate race and confidence in voting enforcement New from Pew Research Center: Majorities of Americans say social media companies and U.S. news organizations have too much power and influence in politics

Majorities of Americans say social media companies and U.S. news organizations have too much power and influence in politics In other news: Left-leaning digital news site Salon shuts down

Left-leaning digital news site Salon shuts down Looking ahead: Ongoing developments in defamation lawsuits filed by Trump, Kash Patel

Ongoing developments in defamation lawsuits filed by Trump, Kash Patel Chart of the week: Republicans and Democrats agree that social media companies have too much political power, but they differ on news organizations

🔥 Featured story

For the first time in 44 years, Mississippi has elected a Democrat – Scott Colom – to the U.S. Senate, following a close race that concluded with days of vote-counting. Amid results coverage, the Mississippi Free Press sought to help readers understand the state’s voting systems, including the complex way provisional ballots are counted there.

In a national survey conducted about a month before Election Day, most U.S. registered voters (80%) said they were at least somewhat confident that all legally qualified voters would be able to cast a ballot if they wanted to. This view was shared by majorities of voters who back both Republican and Democratic candidates for Congress, although the former expressed more confidence (90% vs. 72%).

Differences by party were bigger on confidence that noncitizens would be stopped from casting ballots. While 90% of registered voters who supported Democratic candidates said they were at least somewhat confident that a noncitizen would be stopped if they tried to cast a ballot, half as many Republican supporters (45%) expressed the same sentiment.

🚨 New from Pew Research Center

About seven-in-ten U.S. adults (69%) say social media companies have too much influence in politics today, while 55% say the same about news organizations, according to a new Pew Research Center analysis from the Pew-Knight Initiative. Meanwhile, relatively few Americans say these institutions have too little influence – just 6% say this about social media companies and 14% about news organizations.

📌 In other news

📅 Looking ahead

A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the BBC can proceed – but dismissed a claim regarding unfair business practices. Meanwhile, FBI Director Kash Patel’s $250 million defamation case against The Atlantic faced a setback this week when a federal judge froze much of the legal discovery.



Americans balance multiple considerations when thinking about issues of press freedom like those raised in the lawsuits. While most U.S. adults say freedom of the press is extremely or very important to the well-being of society, 53% say it is more important to prevent inaccurate reporting, even if it limits freedom of the press, according to a June 2026 survey from the Pew-Knight Initiative.



Meanwhile, most Americans said last year that the people they get news from should definitely (41%) or probably (31%) keep an eye on powerful people in their daily work. Democrats are more likely than Republicans to say this should definitely be part of their work (52% vs. 31%).

📊 Chart of the week

Republicans and Democrats largely agree that social media companies have too much power in politics, but they differ in their views of U.S. news organizations, according to a new Pew Research Center analysis from the Pew-Knight Initiative.



Roughly seven-in-ten Republicans (71%) and Democrats (69%), including independents who lean toward each party, say social media companies have too much political influence. But Republicans are more likely than Democrats to say news organizations have too much power in politics (69% vs. 43%).

Republicans and Democrats agree that social media companies have too much power, but they differ on news outlets % of U.S. adults who say __ have too much power and influence in politics today Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026. PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Republicans and Democrats agree that social media companies have too much power, but they differ on news outlets % of U.S. adults who say __ have too much power and influence in politics today Rep/Lean Rep Dem/Lean Dem Social media companies 71 69 U.S. news organizations 69 43 Download data as .csv Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026. PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Download Image Share

👋 That’s all for this week.

The Briefing is compiled by Pew Research Center staff, including Naomi Forman-Katz, Christopher St. Aubin, Emily Tomasik, Joanne Haner, and Sawyer Reed. It is edited by Michael Lipka and copy edited by Anna Jackson.

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