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Views on abortion in Massachusetts

Religion & Public Life

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Views on abortion in Massachusetts

Earlier this week, the governor of Massachusetts signed a law removing numerous restrictions on late-term abortions in the state. Massachusetts joins nine other states and the District of Columbia in not having any abortion restrictions related solely to the stage of a pregnancy, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

In our 2023-24 Religious Landscape study, adults in Massachusetts were among the most likely in the country to support legalized abortion: 78% said abortion should be legal in all or most cases, while 19% said it should be illegal in all or most cases.

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