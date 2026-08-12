Religion & Public Life
A weekly digest of the Center’s latest research on religion and public life in the U.S. and around the world · Subscribe ↗
Views on abortion in Massachusetts
Earlier this week, the governor of Massachusetts signed a law removing numerous restrictions on late-term abortions in the state. Massachusetts joins nine other states and the District of Columbia in not having any abortion restrictions related solely to the stage of a pregnancy, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
In our 2023-24 Religious Landscape study, adults in Massachusetts were among the most likely in the country to support legalized abortion: 78% said abortion should be legal in all or most cases, while 19% said it should be illegal in all or most cases.
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Media mentions
A pope from Chicago was elected. The White Sox were resurrected
Aug. 7 – The New York Times *
‘A gift from heaven’: Pope Leo prepares for warm Peru welcome
Aug. 7 – Religion Unplugged
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Aug. 10 – The New York Times *
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Aug. 10 – Christianity Today *
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Aug. 9 – Reuters *
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U.S. synagogues turn members into security teams
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Aug. 7 – The Associated Press
Ohio already has the oldest Mormon temple. Now it has one of the newest
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