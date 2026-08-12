Views on abortion in Massachusetts

Religion & Public Life

A weekly digest of the Center’s latest research on religion and public life in the U.S. and around the world · Subscribe ↗

Media mentions

A pope from Chicago was elected. The White Sox were resurrected

Aug. 7 – The New York Times *

‘A gift from heaven’: Pope Leo prepares for warm Peru welcome

Aug. 7 – Religion Unplugged

In the news

Rabbis voice concerns over NYC Mayor Mamdani’s Israel messaging in private meeting

Aug. 11 – WABC

After cuts, Trump administration gives $2B to Christian groups for global aid

Aug. 11 – Religion News Service

Supreme Court schedules November arguments in major religion case

Aug. 11 – The Hill

Trump stokes Islamophobia by calling Democratic candidates ‘jihadists’

Aug. 10 – The New York Times *

Texas and Connecticut chart different paths on religion in public schools

Aug. 10 – Christianity Today *

Israeli military closes Palestinian Christian village Taybeh, citing settler attacks

Aug. 9 – Reuters *

Whirling for 7 days and nights, in search of ecstasy

Aug. 8 – The New York Times *

U.S. synagogues turn members into security teams

Aug. 8 – Axios

The leader of Armenia’s Apostolic Church faces trial amid a feud with the government

Aug. 7 – The Associated Press

Ohio already has the oldest Mormon temple. Now it has one of the newest

Aug. 6 – The Associated Press