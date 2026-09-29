Religion Weekly Update, Sept. 30, 2026

Religion & Public Life
A weekly digest of the Center’s latest research on religion and public life in the U.S. and around the world · Subscribe ↗
Religion and spirituality among Hindu Americans
Hindu Heritage Month begins this week, commemorating the history, culture and social contributions of Hindu Americans. Roughly 1% of U.S. adults identify religiously as Hindu, according to Pew Research Center’s 2023-24 Religious Landscape Study (RLS), most of whom are Asian.
In the Center’s 2022-23 survey of Asian Americans, 79% of Asian American Hindus in the U.S. said they have a shrine for worship in their homes, and 33% said religion is very important in their lives.
Explore more about Hindu Americans, including their demographics and political and social beliefs, in the RLS.
Media mentions
These Democrats are making Christianity a centerpiece of their midterm campaigns
Sept. 27 – NPR
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