Religion Weekly Update, Sept. 30, 2026

Hindu Heritage Month begins this week, commemorating the history, culture and social contributions of Hindu Americans. Roughly 1% of U.S. adults identify religiously as Hindu, according to Pew Research Center’s 2023-24 Religious Landscape Study (RLS), most of whom are Asian.

In the Center’s 2022-23 survey of Asian Americans, 79% of Asian American Hindus in the U.S. said they have a shrine for worship in their homes, and 33% said religion is very important in their lives.



Explore more about Hindu Americans, including their demographics and political and social beliefs, in the RLS.