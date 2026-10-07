In Texas last week, a judge ordered a school district to post the Ten Commandments, and the district said it would do so, after months of legal battles over a 2025 state law requiring public school classrooms to display the commandments. The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to decide later this month whether to review the state law.

Americans are roughly divided over whether public schools should display the Ten Commandments in classrooms. In a Pew Research Center survey from April, 50% said they favored this and 48% opposed it. People in the South (57%) and Midwest (51%) were more likely than people in the Northeast (45%) and West (43%) to say they favored it.