Religious Groups’ Midterm Preferences

White evangelical Protestant and White Catholic registered voters prefer Republican candidates over Democratic candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives. Registered voters in every other religious group we can analyze either are split roughly evenly or favor Democratic candidates in this year’s midterm elections, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

The findings also show that since the beginning of his second term, President Donald Trump’s approval rating has dropped significantly, and that the downward trend is evident in every religious group.

Today, White evangelical Protestants are the only religious group in which more people approve than disapprove of Trump’s job performance (58% vs. 40%). In every other group, more disapprove than approve. Atheists, agnostics and Black Protestants are the most likely to disapprove of Trump’s handling of the job.