Religion & Public Life
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A Look at Catholics in Latin America as Pope Leo Visits
Pope Leo is currently touring several Latin American countries – including Peru, where he lived for about two decades. Catholics still make up a majority in many of the region’s countries, but their share of the population has fallen in many places in Latin America over the last decade, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey of six countries in the region.
In Peru, for example, Catholics make up 67% of the population in 2026, down from 76% in our 2013-14 survey. And the share of Catholics in Mexico has fallen from 81% to 71%.
The survey shows high levels of religiousness among Catholic Latin Americans. For example, 70% of Brazilian Catholics and 52% of Chilean Catholics report praying at least once a day. And majorities of Catholics in Brazil (76%), Colombia (68%) and Peru (60%) say religion is very important in their lives.
Media mentions
Pope Leo readies to visit a Latin America where Catholicism is on the decline
Nov. 4 – Reuters *
In the news
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Nov. 11 – USA Today *
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Nov. 10 – The Associated Press
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Nov. 9 – The New York Times *
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Nov. 9 – 6abc
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Nov. 8 – Religion News Service
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Nov. 8 – The New York Times *
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Nov. 6 – The Associated Press
Largest U.S. Muslim advocacy group suspends Florida operations over ‘terrorist’ designation law
Nov. 6 – Reuters *
El-Sayed cited Islamic faith with this phrase. What it means
Nov. 5 – Detroit Free Press *
Nithya Raman, a practicing Hindu, elected as mayor of Los Angeles
Nov. 5 – Religion News Service