Religion & Public Life
A weekly digest of the Center’s latest research on religion and public life in the U.S. and around the world · Subscribe ↗
Displaying the Ten Commandments in schools
This week, the Supreme Court was asked to review a Texas law requiring public schools to display the Ten Commandments in classrooms. Louisiana, Arkansas and Alabama have all recently enacted similar laws.
Half of Americans favor displaying the Ten Commandments in classrooms, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in April. Views on the matter are largely divided by party and religious affiliation. While most Republicans (72%) favor displaying the Ten Commandments in classrooms, the majority of Democrats (69%) oppose the practice.
The same survey found that while many Americans favor allowing public school teachers to lead their classes in prayer, relatively few people think it should be mandatory for students to participate in teacher-led school prayer.
Media mentions
This secular congressman is urging Democrats to fight Christian nationalism
Aug. 19 – The Washington Post *
Senate hopeful Talarico touts his faith. Texas Republicans call it blasphemy
Aug. 16 – The Washington Post *
In the news
In Israel, military service debate spotlights ultra-Orthodox Jews and their growing clout
Aug. 19 – The Associated Press
DOJ investigations into alleged antisemitism at Ivy League universities had predetermined conclusions: Whistleblower
Aug. 18 – ABC News
Childhood vaccine exemptions for personal or religious reasons hit new record
Aug. 17 – NBC News
Florida bishops push back on funding threats over vaccines
Aug. 17 – Tallahassee Democrat *
As ICE closes in, Ohio churches line up families to care for Haitian kids left behind
Aug. 17 – Religion News Service
Islamophobia’s rise in Texas: ‘I won’t rest until every Muslim is gone’
Aug. 17 – The New York Times *
Idaho must allow abortions to preserve women’s health, U.S. judge rules
Aug. 14 – Reuters *
Australian jury convicts former Catholic bishop of sexually abusing 2 men
Aug. 13 – The Associated Press
Nigerian faith leaders sign peace accord months after Trump remarks
Aug. 13 – Reuters *
Who is a Jew? California considers a small box with big implications
Aug. 13 – The New York Times *