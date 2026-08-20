The Briefing: 8.20.26

The Briefing

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In today’s email:

Featured story: ABC sues FCC, citing First Amendment concerns

ABC sues FCC, citing First Amendment concerns In other news: Stars and Stripes publisher to retire, but may be fired first

Stars and Stripes publisher to retire, but may be fired first Looking ahead: MS NOW to launch digital membership program

MS NOW to launch digital membership program Chart of the week: Trust in news from podcasts

🔥 Featured story

ABC and its parent company, Disney, are suing the Federal Communications Commission, alleging that an early review of the network’s broadcast licenses is retaliation for its programming and that it violates the First Amendment. The lawsuit is the latest move in a lengthy dispute between the broadcaster and federal regulators.



ABC News is one of the most widely used news sources among Americans: 36% of U.S. adults say they regularly get news there, according to a 2025 Pew Research Center study. While Democrats are far more likely to trust (61%) than distrust (7%) ABC News as a news source, a larger share of Republicans distrust it (43%) than trust it (26%).

📌 In other news

📅 Looking ahead

MS NOW (formerly MSNBC) is reportedly planning to launch a digital membership program that will offer a variety of benefits for subscribers, including members-only content, a 24/7 network feed and direct interactions with the network’s journalists.

The vast majority of Americans (83%) say they haven’t paid for news by subscribing, donating or becoming a member in the last year, according to a 2025 Pew Research Center survey. Among those who don’t pay, the top reason is that there’s plenty of news available for free. Americans are much more likely to say that news organizations should mainly make money by selling ads or sponsorships (45%) than through subscriptions or memberships (11%).

📊 Chart of the week

The share of U.S. adults who say they get news from podcasts at least sometimes has been growing, but do people trust what they hear on this platform?

Among Americans who get news from podcasts, about half (53%) say they trust the news they get there about as much as the news they get from other sources. Roughly three-in-ten Republicans (31%) say they trust news from podcasts more than news from other sources, double the share of Democrats who say this (15%).

👋 That’s all for this week.

The Briefing is compiled by Pew Research Center staff, including Kirsten Eddy, Naomi Forman-Katz, Christopher St. Aubin, Emily Tomasik, Joanne Haner and Sawyer Reed. It is edited by Michael Lipka and copy edited by David Kent.

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