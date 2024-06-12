Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

How Americans Get News on TikTok, X, Facebook and Instagram

Acknowledgments

By , , and

This is a Pew Research Center report from the Pew-Knight Initiative, a research program funded jointly by The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Find related reports online at https://www.pewresearch.org/pew-knight.

Research

Elisa Shearer, Senior Researcher
Sarah Naseer, Research Assistant
Jacob Liedke, Research Analyst
Katerina Eva Matsa, Director, News and Information Research
Michael Lipka, Associate Director, News and Information Research
Emily Tomasik, Research Assistant
Christoper St. Aubin, Research Assistant
Colleen McClain, Research Associate
Monica Anderson, Director, Internet and Technology Research
Risa Gelles-Watnick, Former Research Analyst
Jeffrey Gottfried, Associate Director, Internet and Technology Research
Olivia Sidoti, Research Assistant

Editorial and Graphic Design

David Kent, Senior Copy Editor
Kaitlyn Radde, Associate Information Graphics Designer
Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and Production
Andrea Caumont, Associate Director, Digital Outreach

Communications and Web Publishing

Sogand Afkari, Communications Manager
Maya Pottiger, Communications Associate 
Justine Coleman, Associate Digital Producer

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of the Pew Research Center methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Ashley Amaya, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Dana Popky, Anna Brown and Arnold Lau.

