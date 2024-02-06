Acknowledgments

Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder. This is the latest report in Pew Research Center’s ongoing investigation of the state of news, information and journalism in the digital age, a research program funded by The Pew Charitable Trusts, with generous support from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the Center’s data labs, news and information research team, communications, design, digital and editorial teams. Find related reports online at journalism.org.

Research Team

Galen Stocking, Senior Computational Social Scientist

Aaron Smith, Director, Data Labs

Meltem Odabaş, Computational Social Scientist

Samuel Bestvater, Computational Social Scientist

Katerina Eva Matsa, Director, News & Information

Jacob Liedke, Research Analyst

Emily Tomasik, Research Assistant

Christopher St. Aubin, Research Assistant

Communications and Web Publishing

Sogand Afkari, Communications Manager

Andrew Grant, Communications Associate

Sara Atske, Digital Producer

Editorial and Graphic Design

David Kent, Senior Copy Editor

Alissa Scheller, Senior Information Graphics Designer

Andrea Caumont, Associate Director, Digital Outreach