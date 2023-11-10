State of the News Media methodology

Note: State of the News Media was a report that measured key audience and economic indicators for various sectors within the U.S. news industry from 2004-23. Read archived reports from State of the News Media here.

The State of the News Media fact sheets use a range of different methodologies to study the health of the U.S. news industry, including custom analysis of news audience behavior, secondary analysis of industry data and direct reporting to solicit information unavailable elsewhere.

State of the News Media industry data

The State of the News Media fact sheets consist of data originally generated by other individuals or organizations that Pew Research Center then collected and aggregated.

For the data aggregated from other researchers, Pew Research Center’s team took several steps. First, Center researchers tried to determine what data had been collected for the media sectors studied and by whom for the media sectors studied. In many cases, this included securing rights to data through licensing fees or other means, and often included paying for use of the data.

Next, researchers studied the data closely to determine where elements reinforced each other and where there were apparent contradictions or gaps. In doing so, Pew Research Center endeavored to determine the value and validity of each dataset. That, in many cases, involved going back to the sources that collected the data in the first place. Where there were conflicts, the Center included all relevant sources and tried to explain their differences, either in chart notes or in the text.

All sources are cited in chart and graphic notes or within the text of the report. Some data providers may update data for past and future years on an annual basis.

Analysis of Comscore television audience data

In 2018, Pew Research Center began using data from Comscore StationView Essentials® and TV Essentials® for our TV news audience analysis, and, as such, the current fact sheets include figures from 2016 onward. Local TV news audience data is from Comscore StationView Essentials®, while cable and network TV audience data is from Comscore TV Essentials®.

Earlier versions of the three TV fact sheets included data stretching back to 2007 and used data from Nielsen Media Research. That data is available in the 2017 archived fact sheets. Because of differences between the two sets of data points, figures from prior years are not directly comparable with the Comscore data shown here.

Analysis of Comscore digital audience data

In order to provide as clear a sense as possible of the digital audience data of U.S. news organizations, researchers took several steps using digital audience measurement data from Comscore, a cross-platform measurement company.

After the initial selection process, each Comscore entry representing an outlet or website (“entity”) was individually vetted by researchers and unusual shifts in data over time were checked with Comscore analysts. Using feedback from analysts, entities that registered increases or declines in unique visitors over the time period studied (October to December of each year) that were likely due to inorganic changes in measurement or site structure were considered to not have data that could be trended and were removed from the analysis.

For all outlets, entities that are representative of an entire web domain (“total domain entities”) were used whenever possible. When domain entities were incomplete – i.e., when they did not represent traffic to an entire web domain – custom entities that represent the total domain were used when available. Multiple entities of the same URL that were the result of a structure change in the Comscore database over time were considered comparable. Researchers consulted Comscore analysts throughout the entity selection process.

Selection

Newspapers: Researchers first assembled a list of the top 49 newspapers by average Sunday circulation for Q3 2015, Q3 2016, Q3 2017, Q3 2018, Q3 2019, and the six-month period ending Sept. 30 for 2020, 2021 and 2022, according to the Alliance for Audited Media data. The Wall Street Journal was then added to the list, as it is one of the largest papers in the U.S., but does not have a Sunday edition, to produce a list of the top 50 newspapers by circulation. Each was matched with its associated total-domain entities in Comscore. Researchers then analyzed the Comscore data for October, November and December in each year. The following 50 entities were used in 2022:

ABQJOURNAL.COM

AJC.COM

AZCENTRAL.COM

BALTIMORESUN.COM

BOSTONGLOBE.COM

BUFFALONEWS.COM

CHICAGOTRIBUNE.COM

CHRON.COM

CLEVELAND.COM

DALLASNEWS.COM

DENVERPOST.COM

ELNUEVODIA.COM

FREEP.COM

INQUIRER.COM

JSONLINE.COM

KANSASCITY.COM

LANCASTERONLINE.COM

LATIMES.COM

MCALL.COM

MERCURYNEWS.COM

MIAMIHERALD.COM

MYSANANTONIO.COM

NEWSDAY.COM

NEWSOBSERVER.COM

NJ.COM

NWAONLINE.COM

NYDAILYNEWS.COM

NYPOST.COM

NYTIMES.COM

OCREGISTER.COM

OMAHA.COM

OREGONLIVE.COM

ORLANDOSENTINEL.COM

PILOTONLINE.COM

REVIEWJOURNAL.COM

RICHMOND.COM

SACBEE.COM

SANDIEGOUNIONTRIBUNE.COM

SEATTLETIMES.COM

SFCHRONICLE.COM

STARADVERTISER.COM

STARTRIBUNE.COM

SUN-SENTINEL.COM

SUNTIMES.COM

SYRACUSE.COM

TAMPABAY.COM

TIMESUNION.COM

TWINCITIES.COM

WASHINGTONPOST.COM

WSJ.COM

2021 The following 50 entities were used in 2021: AJC.COM

ARKANSASONLINE.COM

AZCENTRAL.COM

BALTIMORESUN.COM

BOSTONGLOBE.COM

BUFFALONEWS.COM

CHICAGOTRIBUNE.COM

CHRON.COM

CINCINNATI.COM

CLEVELAND.COM

DAILYPRESS.COM

DALLASNEWS.COM

DENVERPOST.COM

DISPATCH.COM

ELNUEVODIA.COM

FREEP.COM

INDYSTAR.COM

INQUIRER.COM

JSONLINE.COM

LATIMES.COM

MADISON.COM

MCALL.COM

MERCURYNEWS.COM

MLIVE.COM

MYSANANTONIO.COM

NEWSDAY.COM

NJ.COM

NYDAILYNEWS.COM

NYPOST.COM

NYTIMES.COM

OCREGISTER.COM

OMAHA.COM

OREGONLIVE.COM

ORLANDOSENTINEL.COM

REVIEWJOURNAL.COM

SANDIEGOUNIONTRIBUNE.COM

SEATTLETIMES.COM

STARADVERTISER.COM

STARTRIBUNE.COM

STATESMAN.COM

STLTODAY.COM

SUN-SENTINEL.COM

SUNTIMES.COM

SYRACUSE.COM

TAMPABAY.COM

TIMESUNION.COM

TWINCITIES.COM

USATODAY.COM

WASHINGTONPOST.COM WSJ.COM

2020 The following 50 entities were used in 2020: AJC.COM

AZCENTRAL.COM

BALTIMORESUN.COM

BOSTONGLOBE.COM

BUFFALONEWS.COM

CHICAGOTRIBUNE.COM

CHRON.COM

CLEVELAND.COM

COURANT.COM

DALLASNEWS.COM

DENVERPOST.COM

DISPATCH.COM

ELNUEVODIA.COM

FREEP.COM

INDYSTAR.COM

INQUIRER.COM

JSONLINE.COM

KANSASCITY.COM

LATIMES.COM

MERCURYNEWS.COM

MIAMIHERALD.COM

MLIVE.COM

MYSANANTONIO.COM

NEWSDAY.COM

NJ.COM

NYDAILYNEWS.COM

NYPOST.COM

NYTIMES.COM

OCREGISTER.COM

OMAHA.COM

OREGONLIVE.COM

ORLANDOSENTINEL.COM

PILOTONLINE.COM

REVIEWJOURNAL.COM

SACBEE.COM

SANDIEGOUNIONTRIBUNE.COM

SEATTLETIMES.COM

SFCHRONICLE.COM

STARADVERTISER.COM

STARTRIBUNE.COM

STLTODAY.COM

SUN-SENTINEL.COM

SUNTIMES.COM

SYRACUSE.COM

TAMPABAY.COM

TIMESUNION.COM

TWINCITIES.COM

USATODAY.COM

WASHINGTONPOST.COM

WSJ.COM

2019 The following 50 entities were used in 2019: AJC.COM

ARKANSASONLINE.COM

AZCENTRAL.COM

BALTIMORESUN.COM

BOSTONGLOBE.COM

BUFFALONEWS.COM

CHICAGOTRIBUNE.COM

CHRON.COM

CINCINNATI.COM

CLEVELAND.COM

COURANT.COM

DALLASNEWS.COM

DENVERPOST.COM

DISPATCH.COM

FREEP.COM

INDYSTAR.COM

INQUIRER.COM

JSONLINE.COM

KANSASCITY.COM

LATIMES.COM

MERCURYNEWS.COM

MIAMIHERALD.COM

MLIVE.COM

MYSANANTONIO.COM

NEWSDAY.COM

NYDAILYNEWS.COM

NYPOST.COM

NYTIMES.COM

OCREGISTER.COM

OMAHA.COM

OREGONLIVE.COM

ORLANDOSENTINEL.COM

PILOTONLINE.COM

REVIEWJOURNAL.COM

SACBEE.COM

SANDIEGOUNIONTRIBUNE.COM

SEATTLETIMES.COM

SFCHRONICLE.COM

STARADVERTISER.COM

STAR-TELEGRAM.COM

STARTRIBUNE.COM

STLTODAY.COM

SUN-SENTINEL.COM

SUNTIMES.COM

SYRACUSE.COM

TAMPABAY.COM

TWINCITIES.COM

USATODAY.COM

WASHINGTONPOST.COM

WSJ.COM

2018 The following 50 entities were used in 2018: AJC.COM

ARKANSASONLINE.COM

AZCENTRAL.COM

BALTIMORESUN.COM

BOSTONGLOBE.COM

BUFFALONEWS.COM

CHICAGOTRIBUNE.COM

CHRON.COM

CINCINNATI.COM

CLEVELAND.COM

COURANT.COM

DALLASNEWS.COM

DENVERPOST.COM

DISPATCH.COM

ELNUEVODIA.COM

FREEP.COM

INDYSTAR.COM

JSONLINE.COM

KANSASCITY.COM

LATIMES.COM

MERCURYNEWS.COM

MLIVE.COM

MYSANANTONIO.COM

NEWSDAY.COM

NJ.COM

NYDAILYNEWS.COM

NYPOST.COM

NYTIMES.COM

OCREGISTER.COM

OMAHA.COM

OREGONLIVE.COM

ORLANDOSENTINEL.COM

PHILLY.COM

PILOTONLINE.COM

POST-GAZETTE.COM

SACBEE.COM

SANDIEGOUNIONTRIBUNE.COM

SEATTLETIMES.COM

SFGATE.COM

STARADVERTISER.COM

STARTRIBUNE.COM

STLTODAY.COM

SUN-SENTINEL.COM

SUNTIMES.COM

SYRACUSE.COM

TAMPABAY.COM

TWINCITIES.COM

USATODAY.COM

WASHINGTONPOST.COM

WSJ.COM

2017 The following 50 entities were used in 2017: AJC.COM

ARKANSASONLINE.COM

AZCENTRAL.COM

BALTIMORESUN.COM

BOSTONGLOBE.COM

BUFFALONEWS.COM

CHICAGOTRIBUNE.COM

CHRON.COM

CINCINNATI.COM

CLEVELAND.COM

COURANT.COM

COURIER-JOURNAL.COM

DALLASNEWS.COM

DENVERPOST.COM

DISPATCH.COM

ELNUEVODIA.COM

FREEP.COM

INDYSTAR.COM

JSONLINE.COM

KANSASCITY.COM

LATIMES.COM

MERCURYNEWS.COM

MYSANANTONIO.COM

NEWSDAY.COM

NJ.COM

NYDAILYNEWS.COM

NYPOST.COM

NYTIMES.COM

OCREGISTER.COM

OKLAHOMAN.COM

OREGONLIVE.COM

ORLANDOSENTINEL.COM

PHILLY.COM

PILOTONLINE.COM

POST-GAZETTE.COM

SACBEE.COM

SANDIEGOUNIONTRIBUNE.COM

SEATTLETIMES.COM

SFGATE.COM

STARADVERTISER.COM

STAR-TELEGRAM.COM

STARTRIBUNE.COM

STLTODAY.COM

SUN-SENTINEL.COM

SUNTIMES.COM

TAMPABAY.COM

TWINCITIES.COM

USATODAY.COM

WASHINGTONPOST.COM

WSJ.COM



2016 The following 50 entities were used in 2016: ARKANSASONLINE.COM

AZCENTRAL.COM

BALTIMORESUN.COM

BOSTONGLOBE.COM

BUFFALONEWS.COM

CHARLOTTEOBSERVER.COM

CHICAGOTRIBUNE.COM

CHRON.COM

CINCINNATI.COM

CLEVELAND.COM

COURANT.COM

COURIER-JOURNAL.COM

DALLASNEWS.COM

DENVERPOST.COM

DESERETNEWS.COM

DESMOINESREGISTER.COM

DISPATCH.COM

ELNUEVODIA.COM

FREEP.COM

INDYSTAR.COM

JSONLINE.COM

KANSASCITY.COM

LATIMES.COM

MERCURYNEWS.COM

MIAMIHERALD.COM

MYSANANTONIO.COM

NEWSDAY.COM

NJ.COM

NORTHJERSEY.COM

NYDAILYNEWS.COM

NYPOST.COM

NYTIMES.COM

OCREGISTER.COM

OREGONLIVE.COM

ORLANDOSENTINEL.COM

PHILLY.COM

PILOTONLINE.COM

POST-GAZETTE.COM

SACBEE.COM

SANDIEGOUNIONTRIBUNE.COM

SEATTLETIMES.COM

SFGATE.COM

STAR-TELEGRAM.COM

STARTRIBUNE.COM

STLTODAY.COM

SUN-SENTINEL.COM

TWINCITIES.COM

USATODAY.COM

WASHINGTONPOST.COM

WSJ.COM



2014/2015 The 2014 cohort was compiled based on 2015 data, so the entities are the same. The 50 sites in those cohorts were: AJC.COM

ARKANSASONLINE.COM

AZCENTRAL.COM

BALTIMORESUN.COM

BOSTONGLOBE.COM

BUFFALONEWS.COM

CHICAGOTRIBUNE.COM

CHRON.COM

CINCINNATI.COM

CLEVELAND.COM

COURIER-JOURNAL.COM

DAILYNEWS.COM

DALLASNEWS.COM

DENVERPOST.COM

DISPATCH.COM

ELNUEVODIA.COM

FREEP.COM

INDYSTAR.COM

JSONLINE.COM

KANSASCITY.COM

LATIMES.COM

MERCURYNEWS.COM

MYSANANTONIO.COM

NEWSDAY.COM

NJ.COM

NORTHJERSEY.COM

NYDAILYNEWS.COM

NYPOST.COM

NYTIMES.COM

OCREGISTER.COM

OREGONLIVE.COM

ORLANDOSENTINEL.COM

PHILLY.COM

POST-GAZETTE.COM

SACBEE.COM

SEATTLETIMES.COM

SFGATE.COM

STAR-TELEGRAM.COM

STARTRIBUNE.COM

STLTODAY.COM

SUN-SENTINEL.COM

TAMPABAY.COM

TBO.COM

TENNESSEAN.COM

TRIBLIVE.COM

TWINCITIES.COM

USATODAY.COM

UTSANDIEGO.COM and SANDIEGOUNIONTRIBUNE.COM (combined; publisher changed the listed name of their primary website in July 2015)

WASHINGTONPOST.COM

WSJ.COM



News outlets: Researchers assessed all domains from 11 Comscore categories (Business to Business, Directories/Resources, Entertainment, Games, Lifestyles, Multi-Category, News/Information, Services, Social Media, Sports and Technology) with at least 10 million average monthly unique digital visitors in the fourth quarter of 2022. From that set of entities, they then selected news outlets using the following criteria:

It is a publisher of original content about news, defined as current events affecting public life (can include both original reporting and commentary/analysis). Sites are judged by an assessment of the material appearing on their homepage. A review of top stories on the homepage must render some evidence of original reporting, such as interviews, eyewitness accounts or referral to source documents, by a dedicated reporter/editorial staff. Sites are also judged as news publishers if they self-describe as an organization that produces news, either in the subject headers/navigation bar and/or in their “about” or advertising section through usage of terms like “news,” “journalism,” “covering” or “informing.” It is not entirely focused on reviews, advice, recipes or unedited raw data. It is not primarily a user-generated or aggregated content platform (such as Medium, Reddit or Wikipedia). Branded content such as NBA.com was also excluded.

The following 105 entities were used for 2022 and 2021:

247SPORTS.COM

AARP.ORG

ABCNEWS.COM

APNEWS.COM

AXIOS.COM

BBC.COM

BESTLIFEONLINE.COM

BLAVITY.COM

BLEACHERREPORT.COM

BLOOMBERG.COM

BONAPPETIT.COM

BOREDPANDA.COM

BUSINESSINSIDER.COM

BUSTLE.COM

BUZZFEED.COM

BUZZFEEDNEWS.COM

CBSNEWS.COM

CBSSPORTS.COM

CNBC.COM

CNET.COM

CNN.COM

COMICBOOK.COM

COMPLEX.COM

COSMOPOLITAN.COM

DAILYMAIL.CO.UK

DEADLINE.COM

DIGITALTRENDS.COM

EATER.COM

ELITEDAILY.COM

ELLE.COM

ENTREPRENEUR.COM

EONLINE.COM

ESPN.COM

ESQUIRE.COM

ESSENTIALLYSPORTS.COM

EW.COM

FORBES.COM

FORTUNE.COM

FOXBUSINESS.COM

FOXNEWS.COM

GAMESPOT.COM

GENIUS.COM

GLAMOUR.COM

GOODMORNINGAMERICA.COM

GQ.COM

HEAVY.COM

HOLLYWOODREPORTER.COM

HUFFPOST.COM

IGN.COM

INDEPENDENT.CO.UK

INSIDER.COM

INSTYLE.COM

INVERSE.COM

INVESTOPEDIA.COM

LATIMES.COM

MARCA.COM

MARKETWATCH.COM

MASHABLE.COM

MAXPREPS.COM

MIAMIHERALD.COM

MIRROR.CO.UK

NBCNEWS.COM

NBCSPORTS.COM

NEWSWEEK.COM

NJ.COM

NPR.ORG

NYMAG.COM

NYPOST.COM

NYTIMES.COM

PAGESIX.COM

PATCH.COM

PBS.ORG

PEOPLE.COM

POLITICO.COM

POPSUGAR.COM

REUTERS.COM

ROLLINGSTONE.COM

SCREENRANT.COM

SFGATE.COM

SHEKNOWS.COM

SI.COM

SPORTSKEEDA.COM

STYLECASTER.COM

TELEMUNDO.COM

THE-SUN.COM

THEATLANTIC.COM

THEDAILYBEAST.COM

THEGUARDIAN.COM

THEHILL.COM

THEVERGE.COM

TIME.COM

TMZ.COM

TODAY.COM

TOMSGUIDE.COM

USATODAY.COM

USMAGAZINE.COM

USNEWS.COM

VANITYFAIR.COM

VARIETY.COM

VICE.COM

VOGUE.COM

VOX.COM

WASHINGTONPOST.COM

WIRED.COM

WSJ.COM

2019/2020

The following 97 entities were used for 2019 and 2020:



247SPORTS.COM

ABCNEWS.COM

AL.COM

APNEWS.COM

AXIOS.COM

BBC.COM / BBC.CO.UK

BGR.COM

BIZJOURNALS.COM

BLEACHERREPORT.COM

BLOOMBERG.COM

BUSINESSINSIDER.COM

BUSTLE.COM

BUZZFEED.COM

BUZZFEEDNEWS.COM

CBS.COM

CBSLOCAL.COM

CBSNEWS.COM

CHICAGOTRIBUNE.CO

CHRON.COM

CNBC.COM

CNET.COM

CNN.COM

COMPLEX.COM

DAILYMAIL.CO.UKEATER.COM

ELITEDAILY.COM

ESPN.COM

ESQUIRE.COM

FIVETHIRTYEIGHT.COM

FORBES.COM

FOXBUSINESS.COM

FOXNEWS.COM

FREEP.COM

GAMESPOT.COM

GIZMODO.COM

GOODMORNINGAMERICA.COM

HOLLYWOODLIFE.COM

HOLLYWOODREPORTER.COM

HUFFPOST.COM

IGN.COM

INC.COM

INDEPENDENT.CO.UK

INSIDER.COM

INSTYLE.COM

INVERSE.COM

INVESTOPEDIA.COM

LATIMES.COM

LIVESCIENCE.COM

MARIECLAIRE.COM

MARKETWATCH.COM

MASHABLE.COM

MERCURYNEWS.COM

MIRROR.CO.UK

MLIVE.COM

MSNBC.COM

NBCNEWS.COM

NBCSPORTS.COM

NEWSWEEK.COM

NEWYORKER.COM

NJ.COM

NPR.ORG

NYDAILYNEWS.COM

NYMAG.COM

NYPOST.COM

NYTIMES.COM

PATCH.COM

POLITICO.COM

POLYGON.COM

POPCULTURE.COM

POPSUGAR.COM

REFINERY29.COM

REUTERS.COM

SCREENRANT.COM

SFGATE.COM

SLATE.COM

TECHRADAR.COM

THEATLANTIC.COM

THEDAILYBEAST.COM

THEGUARDIAN.COM

THEHILL.COM

THESUN.CO.UK

THEVERGE.COM

TIME.COM

TMZ.COM

TODAY.COM

TOMSGUIDE.COM

UPROXX.COM

USATODAY.COM

USNEWS.COM

VANITYFAIR.COM

VARIETY.COM

VICE.COM

VOX.COM

WASHINGTONEXAMINER.COM

WASHINGTONPOST.COM

WIRED.COM

WSJ.COM

Analysis

For each website, minutes per visit and unique visitors for October to December of each year come from the Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform U.S. database for Total Digital Population.

Comparisons year over year are between monthly averages of October to December data in each year.

For sites that didn’t meet the reporting threshold for one month out of a quarter, researchers averaged the two months for which data was available.

News outlet digital audit

Researchers studied several outreach avenues that digital news outlet could take to engage with their audiences. For mobile apps, researchers searched the Google Play and iOS App Store for official apps from each outlet. For newsletters, researchers searched each outlet’s site for a sign-up form. For Apple News, researchers searched the Apple News app for official channels for the outlet. For Flipboard, researchers searched the Flipboard app and website for official pages for the outlet. For podcasts, researchers searched the iTunes podcast store for podcasts from the outlet and performed a search on each outlet’s site. An outlet was determined to support comments if at least one of the first five stories on its homepage supported comments at the time of analysis. For social media outreach, researchers searched for official pages, accounts or channels for the outlet on each platform, as well as on the outlet’s primary website.

Digital economic analysis

Economics data for the digital fact sheet comes from eMarketer’s U.S. Ad Spending estimates. Data from previous years is updated annually. For 2017 and 2018, eMarketer adjusted its format definitions, substantially changing the way the categories were structured. Because of these changes, data from 2016 and earlier is not included in this report but can be found in archived versions of the fact sheets.

Acknowledgments

Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder. This is the latest report in Pew Research Center’s ongoing investigation of the state of news, information and journalism in the digital age, a research program funded by The Pew Charitable Trusts, with generous support from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

The state of the news media fact sheets are the product of decades of work by current and former Pew Research Center staff members. For the current batch of fact sheets, assistance in data analysis was provided by Elisa Shearer, Sarah Naseer and Christopher St. Aubin. Sara Atske and Kaitlyn Radde provided web producing and graphic support, and David Kent provided copy editing support, while Sogand Afkari and Andrew Grant provided communication support.