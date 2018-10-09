Technology use in Africa: Smartphones

% of adults who own a smartphone (Countries surveyed in Africa are highlighted in green)

Country 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 United States 56 55 67 72 77 Canada — — 67 72 71 France — — 49 58 62 Germany — — 60 66 72 Greece — — — 46 53 Hungary — — — 49 61 Italy — — 60 63 67 Netherlands — — — 79 80 Poland 21 29 41 52 57 Spain — — 71 79 79 Sweden — — — 80 80 United Kingdom — — 68 72 72 Russia 23 33 45 — 59 Australia — — 77 79 82 China 37 55 58 68 — India 12 14 17 18 22 Indonesia 11 15 21 — 27 Japan — — 39 55 59 Philippines 17 20 22 — 44 South Korea — — 88 — 94 Vietnam — 24 35 — 53 Israel — — 74 — 83 Jordan 38 41 51 — 76 Lebanon 45 48 52 — 80 Tunisia 12 12 — — 27 Turkey 17 — 59 — 69 Ghana 15 14 21 — 35 Kenya 19 15 26 — 30 Nigeria 19 27 28 — 32 Senegal 13 15 19 — 34 South Africa 33 34 37 — 51 Tanzania — 8 11 — 13 Argentina 34 34 48 — 65 Brazil 15 24 41 — 54 Chile 39 58 65 — 72 Colombia — 27 — — 56 Mexico 21 28 35 — 42 Peru — 16 25 — 41 Venezuela 31 39 45 — 38

Note: “–” indicates data not available for this year. Internet use is based on individuals who report either using the internet occasionally or owning a smartphone. Percentages are based on total sample. Source: Spring 2017 Global Attitudes Survey. Q63, Q64, Q65 & Q71. U.S. data from a Pew Research Center survey conducted Jan. 3-10, 2018. China data from Spring 2016 Global Attitudes Survey.