Technology use in Africa: Smartphones

% of adults who own a smartphone (Countries surveyed in Africa are highlighted in green)
|Country
|2013
|2014
|2015
|2016
|2017
|United States
|56
|55
|67
|72
|77
|Canada
|—
|—
|67
|72
|71
|France
|—
|—
|49
|58
|62
|Germany
|—
|—
|60
|66
|72
|Greece
|—
|—
|—
|46
|53
|Hungary
|—
|—
|—
|49
|61
|Italy
|—
|—
|60
|63
|67
|Netherlands
|—
|—
|—
|79
|80
|Poland
|21
|29
|41
|52
|57
|Spain
|—
|—
|71
|79
|79
|Sweden
|—
|—
|—
|80
|80
|United Kingdom
|—
|—
|68
|72
|72
|Russia
|23
|33
|45
|—
|59
|Australia
|—
|—
|77
|79
|82
|China
|37
|55
|58
|68
|—
|India
|12
|14
|17
|18
|22
|Indonesia
|11
|15
|21
|—
|27
|Japan
|—
|—
|39
|55
|59
|Philippines
|17
|20
|22
|—
|44
|South Korea
|—
|—
|88
|—
|94
|Vietnam
|—
|24
|35
|—
|53
|Israel
|—
|—
|74
|—
|83
|Jordan
|38
|41
|51
|—
|76
|Lebanon
|45
|48
|52
|—
|80
|Tunisia
|12
|12
|—
|—
|27
|Turkey
|17
|—
|59
|—
|69
|Ghana
|15
|14
|21
|—
|35
|Kenya
|19
|15
|26
|—
|30
|Nigeria
|19
|27
|28
|—
|32
|Senegal
|13
|15
|19
|—
|34
|South Africa
|33
|34
|37
|—
|51
|Tanzania
|—
|8
|11
|—
|13
|Argentina
|34
|34
|48
|—
|65
|Brazil
|15
|24
|41
|—
|54
|Chile
|39
|58
|65
|—
|72
|Colombia
|—
|27
|—
|—
|56
|Mexico
|21
|28
|35
|—
|42
|Peru
|—
|16
|25
|—
|41
|Venezuela
|31
|39
|45
|—
|38
Note: “–” indicates data not available for this year. Internet use is based on individuals who report either using the internet occasionally or owning a smartphone. Percentages are based on total sample. Source: Spring 2017 Global Attitudes Survey. Q63, Q64, Q65 & Q71. U.S. data from a Pew Research Center survey conducted Jan. 3-10, 2018. China data from Spring 2016 Global Attitudes Survey.