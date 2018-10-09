Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Technology use in Africa: Smartphones

% of adults who own a smartphone (Countries surveyed in Africa are highlighted in green)

Country 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017
United States 56 55 67 72 77
Canada 67 72 71
France 49 58 62
Germany 60 66 72
Greece 46 53
Hungary 49 61
Italy 60 63 67
Netherlands 79 80
Poland 21 29 41 52 57
Spain 71 79 79
Sweden 80 80
United Kingdom 68 72 72
Russia 23 33 45 59
Australia 77 79 82
China 37 55 58 68
India 12 14 17 18 22
Indonesia 11 15 21 27
Japan 39 55 59
Philippines 17 20 22 44
South Korea 88 94
Vietnam 24 35 53
Israel 74 83
Jordan 38 41 51 76
Lebanon 45 48 52 80
Tunisia 12 12 27
Turkey 17 59 69
Ghana 15 14 21 35
Kenya 19 15 26 30
Nigeria 19 27 28 32
Senegal 13 15 19 34
South Africa 33 34 37 51
Tanzania 8 11 13
Argentina 34 34 48 65
Brazil 15 24 41 54
Chile 39 58 65 72
Colombia 27 56
Mexico 21 28 35 42
Peru 16 25 41
Venezuela 31 39 45 38

Note: “–” indicates data not available for this year. Internet use is based on individuals who report either using the internet occasionally or owning a smartphone. Percentages are based on total sample. Source: Spring 2017 Global Attitudes Survey. Q63, Q64, Q65 & Q71. U.S. data from a Pew Research Center survey conducted Jan. 3-10, 2018. China data from Spring 2016 Global Attitudes Survey.