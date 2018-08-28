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As Trade Tensions Rise, Fewer Americans See China Favorably

Acknowledgments

By and
Table of Contents
  1. As Trade Tensions Rise, Fewer Americans See China Favorably
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Methodology

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals.

Richard Wike, Director, Global Attitudes Research Kat Devlin, Research Associate

James Bell, Vice President, Global Strategy Alexandra Castillo, Research Associate Stefan Cornibert, Communications Manager    Danielle Cuddington, Research Analyst Claudia Deane, Vice President, Research     Moira Fagan, Research Assistant Janell Fetterolf, Research Associate Courtney Johnson, Research Associate Christine Huang, Research Assistant Michael Keegan, Information Graphics Designer David Kent, Copy Editor Clark Letterman, Senior Researcher Martha McRoy, Research Methodologist Patrick Moynihan, Associate Director, International Research Methods Jacob Poushter, Senior Researcher Audrey Powers, Administrative Manager Ariana Rodriguez-Gitler, Digital Producer Laura Silver, Senior Researcher                                Rhonda Stewart, Senior Communications Manager           Bruce Stokes, Director, Global Economic Attitudes Christine Tamir, Research Assistant Kyle Taylor, Research Analyst

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Table of Contents

  1. As Trade Tensions Rise, Fewer Americans See China Favorably
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Methodology