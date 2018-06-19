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Social Media Use Continues to Rise in Developing Countries but Plateaus Across Developed Ones

Appendix D: Detailed tables

By , Caldwell Bishop and
Table of Contents
  1. Social Media Use Continues to Rise in Developing Countries but Plateaus Across Developed Ones
  2. 1. Across 39 countries, three-quarters say they use the internet
  3. 2. Smartphone ownership on the rise in emerging economies
  4. 3. Social network adoption varies widely by country
  5. Acknowledgments
  6. Methodology
  7. Appendix A: Economic categorization
  8. Appendix B: Country-specific examples of smartphones
  9. Appendix C: Country-specific examples of social networking sites
  10. Appendix D: Detailed tables
Table showing internet use worldwide over time.
Table showing smartphone ownership worldwide over time.
Table showing social networking use worldwide over time.

 

 

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Table of Contents

  1. Social Media Use Continues to Rise in Developing Countries but Plateaus Across Developed Ones
  2. 1. Across 39 countries, three-quarters say they use the internet
  3. 2. Smartphone ownership on the rise in emerging economies
  4. 3. Social network adoption varies widely by country
  5. Acknowledgments
  6. Methodology
  7. Appendix A: Economic categorization
  8. Appendix B: Country-specific examples of smartphones
  9. Appendix C: Country-specific examples of social networking sites
  10. Appendix D: Detailed tables