Report | June 19, 2018 Social Media Use Continues to Rise in Developing Countries but Plateaus Across Developed Ones Appendix D: Detailed tables X Facebook Threads LinkedIn WhatsApp Mail Add Us On Google By Jacob Poushter, Caldwell Bishop and Hanyu Chwe Table of Contents Social Media Use Continues to Rise in Developing Countries but Plateaus Across Developed Ones 1. Across 39 countries, three-quarters say they use the internet 2. Smartphone ownership on the rise in emerging economies 3. Social network adoption varies widely by country Acknowledgments Methodology Appendix A: Economic categorization Appendix B: Country-specific examples of smartphones Appendix C: Country-specific examples of social networking sites Appendix D: Detailed tables ← Prev Page 1…5678910 Next Page → Report PDFToplineSpring 2017 Survey Data