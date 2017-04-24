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Middle Class Fortunes in Western Europe

Appendix D: Income tiers defined using the U.S. median disposable household income

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Table of Contents
  1. Middle Class Fortunes in Western Europe
  2. 1. The middle class is large in many Western European countries, but it is losing ground in places
  3. 2. The financial well-being of income tiers varies across countries, and is evolving differently
  4. 3. Share of aggregate household income held by the middle class is falling in many Western European nations and the U.S.
  5. Acknowledgments
  6. Methodology
  7. Appendix A: Data tables
  8. Appendix B: Middle-income boundaries depend on household size and vary over time
  9. Appendix C: Shares of adults who are lower, middle or upper income based on their gross household income
  10. Appendix D: Income tiers defined using the U.S. median disposable household income
  11. Appendix E: Income distributions
  12. Appendix F: Changes in the shares of adults in lower-, middle- and upper-income tiers
  13. Appendix G: Changes in disposable household incomes, by income tier
In most Western European countries, lower-income tiers are larger, and middle- and upper-income tiers are smaller, when the U.S. median income is used to define middle-income boundaries

As an alternative to using a country’s own median household income to define the boundaries of income tiers, it is possible to apply a common income standard in all countries. This appendix shows the shares of adults who are in the lower-, middle- and upper-income tiers in all countries using the U.S. median disposable household income to define the boundaries of each tier. Incomes in each country are first expressed in 2011 purchasing power parity dollars to adjust for cost of living differences across countries. As usual, incomes are also adjusted for household size.

In 2010, the median disposable household income in the U.S. was considerably higher than the median in the selected countries from Western Europe, except for Luxembourg and Norway. Thus, the shares of adults who are lower income in many countries in Western Europe is much greater when the U.S. median is used as the standard instead of the nation’s own median income, and the middle-income and upper-income shares decrease. In Germany, for example, using the U.S. median income as the standard instead of the German median income raises the lower-income share from 18% to 33%, decreases the middle-income share from 72% to 63%, and reduces the upper-income share from 10% to 4%.

Next: Appendix E: Income distributions
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Table of Contents

  1. Middle Class Fortunes in Western Europe
  2. 1. The middle class is large in many Western European countries, but it is losing ground in places
  3. 2. The financial well-being of income tiers varies across countries, and is evolving differently
  4. 3. Share of aggregate household income held by the middle class is falling in many Western European nations and the U.S.
  5. Acknowledgments
  6. Methodology
  7. Appendix A: Data tables
  8. Appendix B: Middle-income boundaries depend on household size and vary over time
  9. Appendix C: Shares of adults who are lower, middle or upper income based on their gross household income
  10. Appendix D: Income tiers defined using the U.S. median disposable household income
  11. Appendix E: Income distributions
  12. Appendix F: Changes in the shares of adults in lower-, middle- and upper-income tiers
  13. Appendix G: Changes in disposable household incomes, by income tier