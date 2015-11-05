Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

  • Report

|

Global Concern about Climate Change, Broad Support for Limiting Emissions

Methodology

By , and
Table of Contents
  1. Global Concern about Climate Change, Broad Support for Limiting Emissions
  2. 1. Concern about Climate Change and Its Consequences
  3. 2. Public Support for Action on Climate Change
  4. Appendix
  5. Methodology

About the Pew Research Center’s Spring 2015 Global Attitudes Survey

Results for the survey are based on telephone and face-to-face interviews conducted under the direction of Princeton Survey Research Associates International. The results are based on national samples, unless otherwise noted. More details about our international survey methodology and country-specific sample designs are available on our website.

For more detailed information on survey methods for this report, see here: https://www.pewresearch.org/global/international-survey-methodology/?year_select=2015

For more general information on international survey research, see here: https://www.pewresearch.org/methodology/international-survey-research/

← Prev Page
12345
Next Page →
Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Fresh data delivered Saturday mornings

Thank you for subscribing!

Topics

Related

Most Popular

Report Materials

Table of Contents

  1. Global Concern about Climate Change, Broad Support for Limiting Emissions
  2. 1. Concern about Climate Change and Its Consequences
  3. 2. Public Support for Action on Climate Change
  4. Appendix
  5. Methodology