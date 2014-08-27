Pakistan Survey Methods

Pew Research Center Spring 2014 Survey

The survey in Pakistan was conducted under the direction of Princeton Survey Research Associates International.

Results for the survey in Pakistan are based on 1,203 face-to-face interviews with adults 18 and older, between April 15 and May 7, 2014. Interviews were conducted in Urdu, Pashto, Punjabi, Saraiki or Sindhi. The survey is representative of roughly 82% of the adult population. The Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir were excluded for security reasons as were areas of instability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (formerly the North-West Frontier Province) and Baluchistan. The survey is based on a multi-stage, area probability design stratified by province and urbanity. The primary sampling units were cities and villages. The sample is disproportionately urban but the data are weighted to reflect the actual urban/rural distribution in Pakistan.

The margin of sampling error is ±4.2 percentage points. For the results based on the full sample, one can say with 95% confidence that the error attributable to sampling and other random effects is plus or minus the margin of error. The margin of error is larger for results based on subsamples in the survey. In addition to sampling error, one should bear in mind that question wording and practical difficulties in conducting surveys can introduce error or bias into the findings of opinion polls.