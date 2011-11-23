Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Survey Details: Conducted Oct, 2010 File Release Date: 23 Nov 2011

  • report

    For Millennials, Parenthood Trumps Marriage

    Today’s 18 to 29 year olds – members of the so-called Millennial Generation – see parenthood and marriage differently than today’s thirty-somethings (members of Generation X) did back when they were in their late teens and twenties, according to a new analysis of Pew Research Center survey findings. Unlike their older counterparts, Millennials value parenthood much more than marriage.

  • report

    The Public Renders a Split Verdict On Changes in Family Structure

    The American public is sharply divided in its judgments about the sweeping changes in the structure of the American family that have unfolded over the past half century. About a third generally accepts the changes; a third is tolerant but skeptical; and a third considers them bad for society.

  • report

    A Portrait of Stepfamilies

    Today, more than four-in-ten American adults have at least one step relative in their family – either a stepparent, a step or half sibling or a stepchild.

  • report

    The Decline of Marriage And Rise of New Families

    The pre-eminent family unit of the mid-20th century—mom, dad and the kids—no longer has the stage to itself. A variety of new arrangements have emerged, giving rise to a broader and evolving definition of what constitutes a family.

