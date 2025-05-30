American Trends Panel Wave 167

Americans see Republicans growing more comfortable, and Democrats less, with sharing their views
Four-in-ten U.S. adults say Republicans are very comfortable expressing their political views, and 36% say the same about Democrats.
Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World
Field dates: Apr. 7 – 13, 2025
Topics: Politics timely and topical
Trump’s approval rating stands at 40%, and Americans mostly disapprove of his tariffs and government cuts.
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