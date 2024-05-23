Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Home Research Topics Science Science Issues Climate, Energy & Environment Energy
  • Report

|

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure in the U.S.

Acknowledgments

By and

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals:

Primary Researchers

Samuel Bestvater, Computational Social Scientist
Sono Shah, Associate Director, Data Labs

Research Team

Aaron Smith, Director, Data Labs
Eileen Yam, Director, Science and Society Research
Alec Tyson, Associate Director, Science and Society Research
Brian Kennedy, Senior Researcher
Athena Chapekis, Data Science Analyst
Emma Kikuchi, Research Assistant

Editorial and Graphic Design

Alissa Scheller, Senior Information Graphics Designer
Anna Jackson, Editorial Assistant

Communications and Web Publishing

Sogand Afkari, Communications Manager
Andrew Grant, Communications Associate
Janakee Chavda, Assistant Digital Producer

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of Pew Research Center’s survey methods team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Ashley Amaya, Arnold Lau and Dana Popky.

Appendix A: Regression analyses
← Prev Page
2 3 4 5
Next Page →
Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Fresh data delivery Saturday mornings

Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for The Briefing

Weekly updates on the world of news & information

Topics

Related

Most Popular

Report Materials

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

Copyright 2024 Pew Research Center