When Online Content Disappears

Acknowledgments

By , , and

Table of Contents

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals:

Primary Researchers

Athena Chapekis, Data Science Analyst
Samuel Bestvater, Computational Social Scientist
Emma Remy, Former Data Science Analyst
Gonzalo Rivero, Former Associate Director, Data Labs

Research Team

Aaron Smith, Director, Data Labs
Brian Broderick, Senior Data Engineer
Galen Stocking, Senior Computational Social Scientist
Regina Widjaya, Computational Social Scientist
Meltem Odabaş, Former Computational Social Scientist

Editorial and Graphic Design

Alissa Scheller, Senior Information Graphics Designer
Anna Jackson, Editorial Assistant

Communications and Web Publishing

Sogand Afkari, Communications Manager
Janakee Chavda, Assistant Digital Producer

In addition, the project benefited greatly from feedback by Jeff Diamant, Jenn Hatfield, Monica Anderson and Lee Rainie of Pew Research Center.

