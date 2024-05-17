Acknowledgments

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals:
Primary Researchers
Athena Chapekis, Data Science Analyst
Samuel Bestvater, Computational Social Scientist
Emma Remy, Former Data Science Analyst
Gonzalo Rivero, Former Associate Director, Data Labs
Research Team
Aaron Smith, Director, Data Labs
Brian Broderick, Senior Data Engineer
Galen Stocking, Senior Computational Social Scientist
Regina Widjaya, Computational Social Scientist
Meltem Odabaş, Former Computational Social Scientist
Editorial and Graphic Design
Alissa Scheller, Senior Information Graphics Designer
Anna Jackson, Editorial Assistant
Communications and Web Publishing
Sogand Afkari, Communications Manager
Janakee Chavda, Assistant Digital Producer
In addition, the project benefited greatly from feedback by Jeff Diamant, Jenn Hatfield, Monica Anderson and Lee Rainie of Pew Research Center.