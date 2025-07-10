Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

  • Fact Sheet

|

Teens and Internet, Device Access Fact Sheet

MORE FACT SHEETS: TEENS AND SOCIAL MEDIA

Explore the patterns and trends of U.S. teens’ internet usage and their access to different technology devices below.

Teen internet use over time

Today, nearly all U.S. teens (96%) say they use the internet every day. And the share of teens who report being online “almost constantly” has roughly doubled since 2014-15 (24% then vs. 46% today).

% of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 who say they use the internet …
Chart
Note: Figures from 2015 depicted above were collected from 2014 to 2015. Those who did not give an answer are not shown.
Source: Surveys of U.S. teens conducted 2014-2024.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

% of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 who say they use the internet …

YearAlmost constantlySeveral times a dayAbout once a dayNET Several times a week or less often
20152456128
2022464833
2023464743
2024464734
Download data as .csv

Source: Surveys of U.S. teens conducted 2014-2024.

Note: Figures from 2015 depicted above were collected from 2014 to 2015. Those who did not give an answer are not shown.

PEW RESEARCH CENTER

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is selfie_2x75.png

Which teens are online ‘almost constantly’

There are some differences in the amount of time teens report spending online by race and ethnicity, as well as by age.1

% of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 who say they use the internet almost constantly

ALL U.S. TEENS46%
GENDER
Boys44%
Girls47%
RACE AND ETHNICITY
White37%
Black53%
Hispanic58%
AGE
13-1438%
15-1751%
HOUSEHOLD INCOME
<$30,00051%
$30K-$74,99950%
$75,000+43%
COMMUNITY TYPE
Urban55%
Suburban45%
Rural39%

Note: White and Black teens include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic teens are of any race. Those who did not give an answer or gave other responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. teens conducted Sept. 18-Oct. 10, 2024.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Teens and digital devices

Nearly all teens (95%) report having access to a smartphone, up from 73% in 2014-15. Tablet accessibility has also experienced a 12 percentage point uptick during the same time frame. Access to desktop or laptop computers and gaming consoles has remained stable.

% of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 who say they have access to the following devices at home
Chart
Note: Figures from 2015 depicted above were collected from 2014 to 2015. Those who did not give an answer are not shown.
Source: Surveys of U.S. teens conducted 2014-2024.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

% of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 who say they have access to the following devices at home

YearSmartphoneDesktop or laptop computerGaming consoleTablet computer
201573878158
2022959080
202395908365
202495888370
Download data as .csv

Source: Surveys of U.S. teens conducted 2014-2024.

Note: Figures from 2015 depicted above were collected from 2014 to 2015. Those who did not give an answer are not shown.

PEW RESEARCH CENTER

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is selfie_2x75.png

Which teens have access to digital devices

Access to certain digital devices differs by teens’ household income and gender. Teens in lower- and middle-income households are less likely than higher-income households to say they have access to a home computer or a tablet. And teen girls are less likely than teen boys to say they have access to a game console at home.

% of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 who say they have access to the following devices at home

SmartphoneDesktop or
laptop computer		Gaming consoleTablet computer
ALL U.S. TEENS95%88%83%70%
GENDER
Boys93%87%90%69%
Girls97%90%76%71%
RACE AND ETHNICITY
White95%89%86%68%
Black98%85%82%77%
Hispanic95%89%83%70%
AGE
13-1490%85%83%69%
15-1798%91%83%71%
HOUSEHOLD INCOME
<$30,00089%78%77%64%
$30K-$74,99994%81%84%64%
$75,000+96%93%84%73%
COMMUNITY TYPE
Urban95%85%81%69%
Suburban95%91%84%73%
Rural95%87%82%67%

Note: White and Black teens include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic teens are of any race. Those who did not give an answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. teens conducted Sept. 18-Oct. 10, 2024.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Find out more

This fact sheet was compiled by Research Analyst Olivia Sidoti, with help from Research Assistant Eugenie Park, Research Associate Michelle Faverio, Digital Producer Sara Atske and Associate Information Graphics Designer Kaitlyn Radde.

Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with responses, and the survey methodology.

Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder. This fact sheet was created to better understand teens’ use of digital devices and the internet.

Follow these links for more in-depth analysis of teens and technology:

Find more reports and blog posts related to internet and technology.

  1. There were not enough Asian American teen respondents in the sample to be broken out into a separate analysis. As always, their responses are incorporated into the general teen population figures throughout.