Teens and Internet, Device Access Fact Sheet

Explore the patterns and trends of U.S. teens’ internet usage and their access to different technology devices below.

Teen internet use over time

Today, nearly all U.S. teens (96%) say they use the internet every day. And the share of teens who report being online “almost constantly” has roughly doubled since 2014-15 (24% then vs. 46% today).

% of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 who say they use the internet … Note: Figures from 2015 depicted above were collected from 2014 to 2015. Those who did not give an answer are not shown. Source: Surveys of U.S. teens conducted 2014-2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Which teens are online ‘almost constantly’

There are some differences in the amount of time teens report spending online by race and ethnicity, as well as by age.

% of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 who say they use the internet almost constantly

ALL U.S. TEENS 46% GENDER Boys 44% Girls 47% RACE AND ETHNICITY White 37% Black 53% Hispanic 58% AGE 13-14 38% 15-17 51% HOUSEHOLD INCOME <$30,000 51% $30K-$74,999 50% $75,000+ 43% COMMUNITY TYPE Urban 55% Suburban 45% Rural 39% Note: White and Black teens include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic teens are of any race. Those who did not give an answer or gave other responses are not shown.

Source: Survey of U.S. teens conducted Sept. 18-Oct. 10, 2024.

PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Teens and digital devices

Nearly all teens (95%) report having access to a smartphone, up from 73% in 2014-15. Tablet accessibility has also experienced a 12 percentage point uptick during the same time frame. Access to desktop or laptop computers and gaming consoles has remained stable.

% of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 who say they have access to the following devices at home Note: Figures from 2015 depicted above were collected from 2014 to 2015. Those who did not give an answer are not shown. Source: Surveys of U.S. teens conducted 2014-2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Which teens have access to digital devices

Access to certain digital devices differs by teens’ household income and gender. Teens in lower- and middle-income households are less likely than higher-income households to say they have access to a home computer or a tablet. And teen girls are less likely than teen boys to say they have access to a game console at home.

% of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 who say they have access to the following devices at home

Smartphone Desktop or

laptop computer Gaming console Tablet computer ALL U.S. TEENS 95% 88% 83% 70% GENDER Boys 93% 87% 90% 69% Girls 97% 90% 76% 71% RACE AND ETHNICITY White 95% 89% 86% 68% Black 98% 85% 82% 77% Hispanic 95% 89% 83% 70% AGE 13-14 90% 85% 83% 69% 15-17 98% 91% 83% 71% HOUSEHOLD INCOME <$30,000 89% 78% 77% 64% $30K-$74,999 94% 81% 84% 64% $75,000+ 96% 93% 84% 73% COMMUNITY TYPE Urban 95% 85% 81% 69% Suburban 95% 91% 84% 73% Rural 95% 87% 82% 67% Note: White and Black teens include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic teens are of any race. Those who did not give an answer are not shown.

Source: Survey of U.S. teens conducted Sept. 18-Oct. 10, 2024.

PEW RESEARCH CENTER

This fact sheet was compiled by Research Analyst Olivia Sidoti, with help from Research Assistant Eugenie Park, Research Associate Michelle Faverio, Digital Producer Sara Atske and Associate Information Graphics Designer Kaitlyn Radde.

Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with responses, and the survey methodology.

Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder. This fact sheet was created to better understand teens’ use of digital devices and the internet.

Follow these links for more in-depth analysis of teens and technology:

