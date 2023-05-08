Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

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Being Asian in America

Pew Research Center has embarked on an initiative to expand the Center’s work on underrepresented voices in the nation. The “Being Asian in America” portfolio consists of demographic, quantitative and qualitative research examining the attitudes and experiences of Asian Americans. This research seeks to highlight the diverse cultures and origins represented in the Asian population living in the U.S. Explore the entire project using the links on this page.

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What It Means To Be Asian in America

In a new analysis based on dozens of focus groups, Asian American participants described the challenges of navigating their own identity in a nation where the label “Asian” brings expectations about their origins, behavior and physical self.

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Documentary: Being Asian in America

In this companion documentary, Asian American participants described navigating their own identity. These participants were not part of our focus group study but were similarly sampled to tell their own stories.

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Extended Interviews: Being Asian in America

The stories shared by participants in our video documentary reflect opinions, experiences and perspectives similar to those we heard in the focus groups. Watch extended interviews that were not included in our documentary but present thematically relevant stories.