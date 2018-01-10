American Trends Panel Datasets

The following are the publicly available datasets from Pew Research Center’s nationally representative American Trends Panel. For more information on the panel, please see our American Trends Panel overview.
A codebook for demographic profile variables and general instructions for working with American Trends Panel data can be downloaded here.
For questions or information about downloading our datasets, contact us at info@pewresearch.org.
Wave 1
Field dates: March 9, 2014 – April 29, 2014
Topics: Media consumption
Wave 2
There is no Wave 2. Between Waves 1 and 3, a phone outreach was conducted with adults who had agreed to join but had not yet taken a panel survey.
Wave 3
Field dates: April 29 – May 27, 2014
Topics: Personality politics
Wave 4
Field dates: May 30 – June 30, 2014
Topics: Religion and technology
Wave 5
Field dates: July 7 – Aug. 4, 2014
Topics: Randomized survey mode experiment
Wave 6
Field dates: Aug. 11 – Sept. 3, 2014
Topics: Religion, science, knowledge
Wave 7
Field dates: Sept. 9 – Oct. 3, 2014
Topics: 2014 midterm pre-election
Wave 8
Field dates: Oct. 13 – Oct. 27, 2014
Topics: Smartphones
Wave 8.5
Field dates: Nov. 10 – Nov. 16, 2014
Topics: Experience sampling study on smartphone use in the U.S.
Wave 9
Field dates: Nov. 17 – Dec. 15, 2014
Topics: 2014 midterm post-election, views of open data/open government
Wave 10
Field dates: March 16 – April 6, 2015
Topics: Political knowledge, immigration
Wave 11
Field dates: Jun. 2 – Jun. 29, 2015
Topics: Politics, media, science
Wave 12
Field dates: Aug. 11 – Sept. 8, 2015
Topics: Vaccines/Genetically modified food
Wave 13
Field dates: Nov. 24 – Dec. 21, 2015
Topics: Digital economy, U.S. political items
Wave 14
Field dates: Jan. 12 – Feb. 8, 2016
Topics: Social media use, U.S. political items
Wave 14.5
Field dates: Feb. 24 – March 1, 2016
Topics: Experience sampling study on media news consumption
Wave 15
Field dates: March 1 – March 28, 2016
Topics: Human enhancement, political antipathy, U.S. political items
Wave 16
Field dates: April 5 – May 2, 2016
Topics: Human enhancement, political antipathy, U.S. political items, grandparents
Wave 17
Field dates: May 10 – June, 6, 2016
Topics: Science in everyday life, U.S. political items
Wave 18
Field dates: June 7 – July 5, 2016
Topics: Politics pre-election, U.S. political items, journalism, religion items
Wave 19
Field dates: July 7 – Aug. 8, 2016
Topics: Social media politics, U.S. political items
Wave 20
Field dates: Aug 22 – Sept. 12, 2016
Topics: Religious freedom, Evangelical identification, police, politics post convention
Wave 21
Field dates: Sept. 27 – Oct. 10, 2016
Topics: U.S. political items, 2016 election (post-debate #1)
Wave 22
Field dates: Oct. 25 – Nov. 8, 2016
Topics: Pre-2016 election political poll
Wave 23
Field dates: Nov. 29 – Dec. 12, 2016
Topics: Post-2016 election political poll
Wave 24
Field dates: Jan. 9 – Jan. 23, 2017
Topics: Cyber harassment, religion “feeling” thermometers
Wave 24.5
Field dates: Feb. 28 – March 12, 2017
Topics: Randomized survey mode experiment
Wave 25
Field dates: March 13 – March 27, 2017
Topics: Guns, online harassment, news and social media attitudes, election forecasts
Wave 26
Field dates: April 4 – April 18, 2017
Topics: Guns
Wave 27
Field dates: May 1 – May 15, 2017
Topics: Automation and driverless vehicles
Wave 28
Field dates: Aug. 8 – Aug. 21, 2017
Topics: Views on gender, news consumption habits, social media attitudes, political party affiliation
Wave 29
Field dates: Sept. 14 – Sept. 28, 2017
Topics: Views on gender
Wave 30
Field dates: Dec. 4 – Dec. 18, 2017
Topics: Religious Typology
Wave 31
Field dates: Jan. 29 – Feb. 13, 2018
Topics: Democracy
Wave 32
Field dates: Feb. 26 – March 11, 2018
Topics: Community types, Sexual harassment
Wave 33
Field dates: March 27 – April 9, 2018
Topics: Climate change, space tourism, school shootings
Wave 34
Field dates: April 26 – May 6, 2018
Topics: Biomedical and food issues
Wave 35
Field dates: May 29 – July 11, 2018
Topics: Algorithms and tech companies
Wave 36
Field dates: June 19 – July 2, 2018
Topics: Gender and leadership
Wave 37
Field dates: July 30 to Aug. 12, 2018
Topics: Midterm engagement, partisan agreement on facts, party ideology, social media news use and bots, and a forced choice vs. select all experiment
Wave 38
Field dates: Sept. 24 – Oct. 7, 2018
Topics: Pre-election poll, generations research
Wave 39
Field dates: Nov. 7 – Nov. 16, 2018
Topic: Post-election poll
Wave 40
Field dates: Nov. 27 – Dec. 10, 2018
Topics: Trust, facts, and democracy
Wave 41
Field dates: Dec. 10 – Dec. 23, 2018
Topics: Views of America in 2050
Wave 42
Field dates: Jan. 7 – Jan. 21, 2019
Topic: Trust in science
Wave 43
Field dates: Jan. 22 – Feb. 5, 2019
Topic: Race in America
Wave 44
Field dates: Feb. 4 – Feb. 19, 2019
Topic: Religious knowledge
Wave 45
Field dates: Feb. 19 – March 4, 2019
Topic: Misinformation
Wave 46
Field dates: March 18 – April 1, 2019
Topic: Religious trust
Wave 47
Field dates: April 1 – April 15, 2019
Topic: Benchmark study
Wave 48
Field dates: April 29 – May 13, 2019
Topic: Political discourse
Wave 48.5
Field dates: May 14 – June 3, 2019
Topic: Veterans
Wave 49
Field dates: June 3 – June 17, 2019
Topic: Privacy and surveillance
Wave 50
Field dates: June 25 – July 8, 2019
Topic: American families
Wave 51
Field dates: July 8 – July 21, 2019
Topic: Social media
Wave 52
Field dates: July 22 – Aug. 4, 2019
Topic: U.S. politics
Wave 53
Field dates: Sept. 3 – Sept. 15, 2019
Topic: U.S. political parties
Wave 54
Field dates: Sept. 16 – Sept. 29, 2019
Topic: Economic inequality
Wave 55
Field dates: Oct. 1 – Oct. 13, 2019
Topic: Climate and energy
Wave 56
Field dates: Oct. 16 – Oct. 28, 2019
Topic: Online dating
Wave 57
Field dates: Oct. 29 – Nov. 11, 2019
Topic: American News Pathways
Wave 58
Field dates: Dec. 3 – Dec. 23, 2019
Topic: 2019 National Survey of Latinos
Wave 59
Field dates: Jan. 6 – Jan. 20, 2020
Topic: Pre-primary news and YouTube news
Wave 60
Field dates: Jan. 21 – Feb. 3, 2020
Topic: Faith among Black Americans
Wave 61
Field dates: Feb 4. – Feb. 15, 2020
Topic: Religion and public life
Wave 62
Field dates: Feb. 18 – March 2, 2020
Topic: American News Pathways and Media Trust
Wave 63
Field dates: March 2 – March 15, 2020
Topic: Kids and screens
Wave 63.5
Field dates: March 10 – March 16, 2020
Topic: Coronavirus
Wave 64
Field dates: March 19 – March 24, 2020
Topic: Coronavirus
Wave 65
Field dates: April 7 – April 12, 2020
Topics: Current events, coronavirus
Wave 66
Field dates: April 20 – April 26, 2020
Topics: American News Pathways, coronavirus
Wave 67
Field dates: April 29 – May 5, 2020
Topics: Climate, coronavirus
Wave 68
Field dates: June 4 – June 10, 2020
Topics: American News Pathways, George Floyd, Black Lives Matter, coronavirus
Wave 69
Field dates: June 16 – June 22, 2020
Topics: Coronavirus tracking, politics, 2020 Census
Wave 70
Field dates: July 13 – July 20, 2020
Topics: Religion in public life, social media’s role in politics and society, COVID-19 contact tracing
Wave 71
Field dates: July 27 – Aug. 2, 2020
Topics: Voter attitudes, COVID-19
Wave 72
Field dates: Aug. 3 – Aug. 16, 2020
COVID-19, news media
Wave 73
Field dates: Aug. 21 – Sept. 7, 2020
Topics: American News Pathways, social media, COVID-19
Wave 74
Field dates: Sept. 8 – Sept. 13, 2020
Topics: Online harassment, race relations, COVID-19
Wave 75
Field dates: Sept. 30 – Oct. 5, 2020
Topics: 2020 pre-election survey, COVID-19
Wave 76
Field dates: Oct. 6 – Oct. 12, 2020
Topics: American News Pathways, COVID-19
Wave 77
Field dates: Oct. 13 – Oct. 19, 2020
Topics: Culture of work, COVID-19
Wave 78
Field dates: Nov. 12 – Nov. 17, 2020
Topics: 2020 post-election survey, COVID-19
Wave 79
Field dates: Nov. 18 – Nov 29, 2020
Topics: American News Pathways, coronavirus vaccines and relocation
Wave 80
Field dates: Jan. 8 – Jan. 12, 2021
Topic: Political priorities
Wave 81
Field dates: Jan. 19 – Jan 24, 2021
Topics: Economics, pandemic financial outlook
Wave 82
Field dates: Feb. 2 – Feb. 7, 2021
Topic: 2021 Global Attitudes Project U.S. survey
Wave 83
Field dates: Feb. 16 – Feb 21, 2021
Topics: Coronavirus vaccines and restrictions
Wave 84
Field dates: March 1 – March 7, 2021
Topics: Religion in politics and tolerance
Wave 85
Field dates: March 8 – March 14, 2021
Topic: News coverage of the Biden administration’s first 100 days
Wave 86
Field dates: March 15 – March 28, 2021
Topic: 2021 National Survey of Latinos (NSL)
Wave 87
Field dates: April 5 – April 11, 2021
Topic: Current political news and topics
Wave 88
Field dates: April 12 – April 18, 2021
Topics: Tech companies and policy issues
Wave 89
Field dates: April 20 – April 29, 2021
Topics: Environmental concern and activism
Wave 90
Field dates: May 17 – May 31, 2021
Topics: Twitter news attitudes
Wave 91
Field dates: July 8 – July 18, 2021
Topics: Benchmark study
Wave 92
Field dates: July 8 – July 18, 2021
Topics: Political typology
Wave 93
Field dates: July 26 – August 8, 2021
Topics: Social media update
Wave 94
Field dates: Aug. 23 – Aug. 29, 2021
Topics: Coronavirus impacts, Sharing-gig economy
Wave 95
Field dates: Sept. 13 – Sept. 19, 2021
Topics: Politics timely and topical
Wave 96
Field dates: Sept. 20 – Sept. 26, 2021
Topics: Post-coronavirus pandemic spirituality
Wave 97
Field dates: Oct. 4 – Oct. 17, 2021
Topics: 2021 Survey of Black Americans
Wave 98
Field dates: Oct. 18 – Oct. 24, 2021
Topics: Coronavirus impacts on communities, living arrangements and life decisions
Wave 99
Field dates: Nov. 1 – Nov. 7, 2021
Topics: Artificial intelligence (AI) and human enhancement
Wave 100
Field dates: Nov. 30 – Dec. 12, 2021
Topics: Black & Hispanic perspectives on science and society
Wave 101
Field dates: Jan. 10 – Jan. 17, 2022
Topics: Political priorities
Wave 102
Field dates: Jan. 24 – Jan. 30, 2022
Topics: Climate, COVID and culture of work
Wave 103
Field dates: Feb. 7 – Feb. 13, 2022
Topics: Economic well-being
Wave 104
Field dates: Mar. 7 – Mar. 13, 2022
Topics: Politics, Religion in Public Life
Wave 105
Field dates: Mar. 21 – Mar. 27, 2022
Topics: Global Attitudes US Survey 2022
Wave 106
Field dates: Apr. 11 – 17, 2022
Topics: Religion and the environment
Wave 107
Field dates: Apr. 25 – May 1, 2022
Topics: Government and Parties
Wave 108
Field dates: May 2 – May 8, 2022
Topics: COVID and Climate, Energy and the Environment
Wave 109
Field dates: May 16 – May 22, 2022
Topics: New Digital Platforms and Gender Identity
Wave 110
Field dates: June 27 – July 4, 2022
Topics: Politics timely and topical
Wave 111
Field dates: July 5 – July 17, 2022
Topics: Online dating and E-commerce
Wave 112
Field dates: July 18 – Aug. 21, 2022
Topics: Social media update
Wave 113
Field dates: Aug. 1,– Aug. 14, 2022
Topics: 2022 National Survey of Latinos (NSL)
Wave 114
Field dates: Sept. 13 – Sept. 18, 2022
Topics: Covid, scientists, and religion
Wave 115
Field dates: Sept. 20 – Oct. 2, 2022
Topics: Parents survey
Wave 116
Field dates: Oct. 10 – Oct. 16, 2022
Topics: Politics timely and topical
Wave 117
Field dates: Nov. 16 – Nov. 27, 2022
Topics: Religion and politics
Wave 118
Field dates: Dec. 5 – Dec. 11, 2022
Topics: Podcasts, news, and racial identity
Wave 119
Field dates: Dec. 12 – Dec. 18, 2022
Topics: AI and human enhancement
Wave 120
Field dates: Jan. 18 – Jan. 24, 2023
Topics: Politics timely and topical
Wave 121
Field dates: Feb. 6 – Feb. 12, 2023
Topics: Culture of work
Wave 122
Field dates: Feb. 22 – Mar. 5, 2023
Topics: Black Americans and news
Wave 123
Field dates: Mar. 13 – Mar. 19, 2023
Topics: Covid and Scientists
Wave 124
Field dates: Mar. 20 – Mar. 26, 2023
Topics: Global Attitudes US Survey 2023
Wave 125
Field dates: Mar. 27 – Apr. 2, 2023
Topics: Politics timely and topical
Wave 126
Field dates: Apr. 10 – Apr. 16, 2023
Topics: Racial attitudes, modern family
Wave 127
Field dates: May 15 – May 21, 2023
Topics: Americans and their data
Wave 128
Field dates: May 30 – Jun 4, 2023
Topics: Americans and planet Earth
Wave 129
Field dates: June 5 – June 11, 2023
Topics: Politics timely and topical
Wave 130
Field dates: July 10 – July 16, 2023
Topics: Politics representation
Wave 131
Field dates: July 17 – July 23, 2023
Topics: Gender and leadership
Wave 132
Field dates: July 31 – Aug. 6, 2023
Topics: Spirituality and non-religion
Wave 133
Field dates: Aug. 7 – Aug. 27, 2023
Topics: 2023 Annual Profile Survey
Wave 134
Field dates: Sep. 12 – Sep. 24, 2023
Topics: 2023 National Survey of Black Americans
Wave 135
Field dates: Sep. 25 – Oct. 1, 2023
Topics: Climate and social media update
Wave 136
There is no Wave 136. The wave was canceled due to a technical survey programming error that occurred in field.
Wave 137
Field dates: Oct. 24 – Nov. 5, 2023
Topics: Parents and adult children
Wave 138
Field dates: Nov. 6 – Nov. 19, 2023
Topics: 2023 National Survey of Latinos (NSL)
Wave 139
Field dates: Nov. 27 – Dec. 3, 2023
Topics: Politics timely and topical
Wave 140
Field dates: Jan. 16 – 21, 2024
Topics: Politics timely and topical
Wave 141
Field dates: Jan. 22 – 28, 2024
Topics: Local news and crime
Wave 142
Field dates: Feb. 7 – 11, 2024
Topics: Science and Internet timely and topical
Wave 143
Field dates: Feb. 13 – 25, 2024
Topics: Religion, Israel, and geopolitics
Wave 144
Field dates: Mar. 18 – 24, 2024
Topics: Social media platforms
Wave 145
Field dates: Apr. 1 – 7, 2024
Topics: Global Attitudes US Survey 2024
Wave 146
Field dates: Apr. 8 – 14, 2024
Topics: Politics timely and topical
Wave 147
Field dates: Apr. 29 – May 19, 2024
Topics: US adults without children
Wave 148
Field dates: May 13 – 19, 2024
Topics: Politics and climate