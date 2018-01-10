American Trends Panel Datasets

The following are the publicly available datasets from Pew Research Center’s nationally representative American Trends Panel. For more information on the panel, please see our American Trends Panel overview.

A codebook for demographic profile variables and general instructions for working with American Trends Panel data can be downloaded here.

For questions or information about downloading our datasets, contact us at info@pewresearch.org.

Wave 1

Field dates: March 9, 2014 – April 29, 2014

Topics: Media consumption

Wave 2

There is no Wave 2. Between Waves 1 and 3, a phone outreach was conducted with adults who had agreed to join but had not yet taken a panel survey.

Wave 3

Field dates: April 29 – May 27, 2014

Topics: Personality politics

Wave 4

Field dates: May 30 – June 30, 2014

Topics: Religion and technology

Wave 5

Field dates: July 7 – Aug. 4, 2014

Topics: Randomized survey mode experiment

Wave 6

Field dates: Aug. 11 – Sept. 3, 2014

Topics: Religion, science, knowledge

Wave 7

Field dates: Sept. 9 – Oct. 3, 2014

Topics: 2014 midterm pre-election



Wave 8

Field dates: Oct. 13 – Oct. 27, 2014

Topics: Smartphones

Wave 8.5

Field dates: Nov. 10 – Nov. 16, 2014

Topics: Experience sampling study on smartphone use in the U.S.

Wave 9

Field dates: Nov. 17 – Dec. 15, 2014

Topics: 2014 midterm post-election, views of open data/open government

Wave 10

Field dates: March 16 – April 6, 2015

Topics: Political knowledge, immigration



Wave 11

Field dates: Jun. 2 – Jun. 29, 2015

Topics: Politics, media, science



Wave 12

Field dates: Aug. 11 – Sept. 8, 2015

Topics: Vaccines/Genetically modified food

Wave 13

Field dates: Nov. 24 – Dec. 21, 2015

Topics: Digital economy, U.S. political items

Wave 14

Field dates: Jan. 12 – Feb. 8, 2016

Topics: Social media use, U.S. political items

Wave 14.5

Field dates: Feb. 24 – March 1, 2016

Topics: Experience sampling study on media news consumption

Wave 15

Field dates: March 1 – March 28, 2016

Topics: Human enhancement, political antipathy, U.S. political items

Wave 16

Field dates: April 5 – May 2, 2016

Topics: Human enhancement, political antipathy, U.S. political items, grandparents

Wave 17

Field dates: May 10 – June, 6, 2016

Topics: Science in everyday life, U.S. political items

Wave 18

Field dates: June 7 – July 5, 2016

Topics: Politics pre-election, U.S. political items, journalism, religion items

Wave 19

Field dates: July 7 – Aug. 8, 2016

Topics: Social media politics, U.S. political items

Wave 20

Field dates: Aug 22 – Sept. 12, 2016

Topics: Religious freedom, Evangelical identification, police, politics post convention

Wave 21

Field dates: Sept. 27 – Oct. 10, 2016

Topics: U.S. political items, 2016 election (post-debate #1)

Wave 22

Field dates: Oct. 25 – Nov. 8, 2016

Topics: Pre-2016 election political poll

Wave 23

Field dates: Nov. 29 – Dec. 12, 2016

Topics: Post-2016 election political poll

Wave 24

Field dates: Jan. 9 – Jan. 23, 2017

Topics: Cyber harassment, religion “feeling” thermometers

Wave 24.5

Field dates: Feb. 28 – March 12, 2017

Topics: Randomized survey mode experiment

Wave 25

Field dates: March 13 – March 27, 2017

Topics: Guns, online harassment, news and social media attitudes, election forecasts

Wave 26

Field dates: April 4 – April 18, 2017

Topics: Guns

Wave 27

Field dates: May 1 – May 15, 2017

Topics: Automation and driverless vehicles

Wave 28

Field dates: Aug. 8 – Aug. 21, 2017

Topics: Views on gender, news consumption habits, social media attitudes, political party affiliation

Wave 29

Field dates: Sept. 14 – Sept. 28, 2017

Topics: Views on gender

Wave 30

Field dates: Dec. 4 – Dec. 18, 2017

Topics: Religious Typology

Wave 31

Field dates: Jan. 29 – Feb. 13, 2018

Topics: Democracy

Wave 32

Field dates: Feb. 26 – March 11, 2018

Topics: Community types, Sexual harassment

Wave 33

Field dates: March 27 – April 9, 2018

Topics: Climate change, space tourism, school shootings

Wave 34

Field dates: April 26 – May 6, 2018

Topics: Biomedical and food issues

Wave 35

Field dates: May 29 – July 11, 2018

Topics: Algorithms and tech companies

Wave 36

Field dates: June 19 – July 2, 2018

Topics: Gender and leadership

Wave 37

Field dates: July 30 to Aug. 12, 2018

Topics: Midterm engagement, partisan agreement on facts, party ideology, social media news use and bots, and a forced choice vs. select all experiment

Wave 38

Field dates: Sept. 24 – Oct. 7, 2018

Topics: Pre-election poll, generations research

Wave 39

Field dates: Nov. 7 – Nov. 16, 2018

Topic: Post-election poll

Wave 40

Field dates: Nov. 27 – Dec. 10, 2018

Topics: Trust, facts, and democracy

Wave 41

Field dates: Dec. 10 – Dec. 23, 2018

Topics: Views of America in 2050

Wave 42

Field dates: Jan. 7 – Jan. 21, 2019

Topic: Trust in science

Wave 43

Field dates: Jan. 22 – Feb. 5, 2019

Topic: Race in America

Wave 44

Field dates: Feb. 4 – Feb. 19, 2019

Topic: Religious knowledge

Wave 45

Field dates: Feb. 19 – March 4, 2019

Topic: Misinformation

Wave 46

Field dates: March 18 – April 1, 2019

Topic: Religious trust

Wave 47

Field dates: April 1 – April 15, 2019

Topic: Benchmark study

Wave 48

Field dates: April 29 – May 13, 2019

Topic: Political discourse

Wave 48.5

Field dates: May 14 – June 3, 2019

Topic: Veterans

Wave 49

Field dates: June 3 – June 17, 2019

Topic: Privacy and surveillance

Wave 50

Field dates: June 25 – July 8, 2019

Topic: American families

Wave 51

Field dates: July 8 – July 21, 2019

Topic: Social media

Wave 52

Field dates: July 22 – Aug. 4, 2019

Topic: U.S. politics

Wave 53

Field dates: Sept. 3 – Sept. 15, 2019

Topic: U.S. political parties

Wave 54

Field dates: Sept. 16 – Sept. 29, 2019

Topic: Economic inequality

Wave 55

Field dates: Oct. 1 – Oct. 13, 2019

Topic: Climate and energy

Wave 56

Field dates: Oct. 16 – Oct. 28, 2019

Topic: Online dating

Wave 57

Field dates: Oct. 29 – Nov. 11, 2019

Topic: American News Pathways

Wave 58

Field dates: Dec. 3 – Dec. 23, 2019

Topic: 2019 National Survey of Latinos

Wave 59

Field dates: Jan. 6 – Jan. 20, 2020

Topic: Pre-primary news and YouTube news

Wave 60

Field dates: Jan. 21 – Feb. 3, 2020

Topic: Faith among Black Americans

Wave 61

Field dates: Feb 4. – Feb. 15, 2020

Topic: Religion and public life

Wave 62

Field dates: Feb. 18 – March 2, 2020

Topic: American News Pathways and Media Trust

Wave 63

Field dates: March 2 – March 15, 2020

Topic: Kids and screens

Wave 63.5

Field dates: March 10 – March 16, 2020

Topic: Coronavirus

Wave 64

Field dates: March 19 – March 24, 2020

Topic: Coronavirus

Wave 65

Field dates: April 7 – April 12, 2020

Topics: Current events, coronavirus

Wave 66

Field dates: April 20 – April 26, 2020

Topics: American News Pathways, coronavirus

Wave 67

Field dates: April 29 – May 5, 2020

Topics: Climate, coronavirus

Wave 68

Field dates: June 4 – June 10, 2020

Topics: American News Pathways, George Floyd, Black Lives Matter, coronavirus

Wave 69

Field dates: June 16 – June 22, 2020

Topics: Coronavirus tracking, politics, 2020 Census

Wave 70

Field dates: July 13 – July 20, 2020

Topics: Religion in public life, social media’s role in politics and society, COVID-19 contact tracing

Wave 71

Field dates: July 27 – Aug. 2, 2020

Topics: Voter attitudes, COVID-19

Wave 72

Field dates: Aug. 3 – Aug. 16, 2020

COVID-19, news media

Wave 73

Field dates: Aug. 21 – Sept. 7, 2020

Topics: American News Pathways, social media, COVID-19

Wave 74

Field dates: Sept. 8 – Sept. 13, 2020

Topics: Online harassment, race relations, COVID-19

Wave 75

Field dates: Sept. 30 – Oct. 5, 2020

Topics: 2020 pre-election survey, COVID-19



Wave 76

Field dates: Oct. 6 – Oct. 12, 2020

Topics: American News Pathways, COVID-19

Wave 77

Field dates: Oct. 13 – Oct. 19, 2020

Topics: Culture of work, COVID-19

Wave 78

Field dates: Nov. 12 – Nov. 17, 2020

Topics: 2020 post-election survey, COVID-19

Wave 79

Field dates: Nov. 18 – Nov 29, 2020

Topics: American News Pathways, coronavirus vaccines and relocation

Wave 80

Field dates: Jan. 8 – Jan. 12, 2021

Topic: Political priorities

Wave 81

Field dates: Jan. 19 – Jan 24, 2021

Topics: Economics, pandemic financial outlook

Wave 82

Field dates: Feb. 2 – Feb. 7, 2021

Topic: 2021 Global Attitudes Project U.S. survey

Wave 83

Field dates: Feb. 16 – Feb 21, 2021

Topics: Coronavirus vaccines and restrictions

Wave 84

Field dates: March 1 – March 7, 2021

Topics: Religion in politics and tolerance

Wave 85

Field dates: March 8 – March 14, 2021

Topic: News coverage of the Biden administration’s first 100 days

Wave 86

Field dates: March 15 – March 28, 2021

Topic: 2021 National Survey of Latinos (NSL)

Wave 87

Field dates: April 5 – April 11, 2021

Topic: Current political news and topics

Wave 88

Field dates: April 12 – April 18, 2021

Topics: Tech companies and policy issues

Wave 89

Field dates: April 20 – April 29, 2021

Topics: Environmental concern and activism

Wave 90

Field dates: May 17 – May 31, 2021

Topics: Twitter news attitudes

Wave 91

Field dates: July 8 – July 18, 2021

Topics: Benchmark study

Wave 92

Field dates: July 8 – July 18, 2021

Topics: Political typology

Wave 93

Field dates: July 26 – August 8, 2021

Topics: Social media update

Wave 94

Field dates: Aug. 23 – Aug. 29, 2021

Topics: Coronavirus impacts, Sharing-gig economy

Wave 95

Field dates: Sept. 13 – Sept. 19, 2021

Topics: Politics timely and topical

Wave 96

Field dates: Sept. 20 – Sept. 26, 2021

Topics: Post-coronavirus pandemic spirituality

Wave 97

Field dates: Oct. 4 – Oct. 17, 2021

Topics: 2021 Survey of Black Americans



Wave 98

Field dates: Oct. 18 – Oct. 24, 2021

Topics: Coronavirus impacts on communities, living arrangements and life decisions



Wave 99

Field dates: Nov. 1 – Nov. 7, 2021

Topics: Artificial intelligence (AI) and human enhancement



Wave 100

Field dates: Nov. 30 – Dec. 12, 2021

Topics: Black & Hispanic perspectives on science and society



Wave 101

Field dates: Jan. 10 – Jan. 17, 2022

Topics: Political priorities



Wave 102

Field dates: Jan. 24 – Jan. 30, 2022

Topics: Climate, COVID and culture of work

Wave 103

Field dates: Feb. 7 – Feb. 13, 2022

Topics: Economic well-being

Wave 104

Field dates: Mar. 7 – Mar. 13, 2022

Topics: Politics, Religion in Public Life

Wave 105

Field dates: Mar. 21 – Mar. 27, 2022

Topics: Global Attitudes US Survey 2022

Wave 106

Field dates: Apr. 11 – 17, 2022

Topics: Religion and the environment

Wave 107

Field dates: Apr. 25 – May 1, 2022

Topics: Government and Parties

Wave 108

Field dates: May 2 – May 8, 2022

Topics: COVID and Climate, Energy and the Environment

Wave 109

Field dates: May 16 – May 22, 2022

Topics: New Digital Platforms and Gender Identity

Wave 110

Field dates: June 27 – July 4, 2022

Topics: Politics timely and topical

Wave 111

Field dates: July 5 – July 17, 2022

Topics: Online dating and E-commerce

Wave 112

Field dates: July 18 – Aug. 21, 2022

Topics: Social media update

Wave 113

Field dates: Aug. 1,– Aug. 14, 2022

Topics: 2022 National Survey of Latinos (NSL)

Wave 114

Field dates: Sept. 13 – Sept. 18, 2022

Topics: Covid, scientists, and religion

Wave 115

Field dates: Sept. 20 – Oct. 2, 2022

Topics: Parents survey

Wave 116

Field dates: Oct. 10 – Oct. 16, 2022

Topics: Politics timely and topical

Wave 117

Field dates: Nov. 16 – Nov. 27, 2022

Topics: Religion and politics

Wave 118

Field dates: Dec. 5 – Dec. 11, 2022

Topics: Podcasts, news, and racial identity

Wave 119

Field dates: Dec. 12 – Dec. 18, 2022

Topics: AI and human enhancement

Wave 120

Field dates: Jan. 18 – Jan. 24, 2023

Topics: Politics timely and topical

Wave 121

Field dates: Feb. 6 – Feb. 12, 2023

Topics: Culture of work

Wave 122

Field dates: Feb. 22 – Mar. 5, 2023

Topics: Black Americans and news

Wave 123

Field dates: Mar. 13 – Mar. 19, 2023

Topics: Covid and Scientists

Wave 124

Field dates: Mar. 20 – Mar. 26, 2023

Topics: Global Attitudes US Survey 2023

Wave 125

Field dates: Mar. 27 – Apr. 2, 2023

Topics: Politics timely and topical



Wave 126

Field dates: Apr. 10 – Apr. 16, 2023

Topics: Racial attitudes, modern family



Wave 127

Field dates: May 15 – May 21, 2023

Topics: Americans and their data



Wave 128

Field dates: May 30 – Jun 4, 2023

Topics: Americans and planet Earth

Wave 129

Field dates: June 5 – June 11, 2023

Topics: Politics timely and topical

Wave 130

Field dates: July 10 – July 16, 2023

Topics: Politics representation



Wave 131

Field dates: July 17 – July 23, 2023

Topics: Gender and leadership

Wave 132

Field dates: July 31 – Aug. 6, 2023

Topics: Spirituality and non-religion

Wave 133

Field dates: Aug. 7 – Aug. 27, 2023

Topics: 2023 Annual Profile Survey

Wave 134

Field dates: Sep. 12 – Sep. 24, 2023

Topics: 2023 National Survey of Black Americans

Wave 135

Field dates: Sep. 25 – Oct. 1, 2023

Topics: Climate and social media update

Wave 136

There is no Wave 136. The wave was canceled due to a technical survey programming error that occurred in field.

Wave 137

Field dates: Oct. 24 – Nov. 5, 2023

Topics: Parents and adult children

Wave 138

Field dates: Nov. 6 – Nov. 19, 2023

Topics: 2023 National Survey of Latinos (NSL)

Wave 139

Field dates: Nov. 27 – Dec. 3, 2023

Topics: Politics timely and topical

Wave 140

Field dates: Jan. 16 – 21, 2024

Topics: Politics timely and topical

Wave 141

Field dates: Jan. 22 – 28, 2024

Topics: Local news and crime

Wave 142

Field dates: Feb. 7 – 11, 2024

Topics: Science and Internet timely and topical

Wave 143

Field dates: Feb. 13 – 25, 2024

Topics: Religion, Israel, and geopolitics

Wave 144

Field dates: Mar. 18 – 24, 2024

Topics: Social media platforms

Wave 145

Field dates: Apr. 1 – 7, 2024

Topics: Global Attitudes US Survey 2024

Wave 146

Field dates: Apr. 8 – 14, 2024

Topics: Politics timely and topical

Wave 147

Field dates: Apr. 29 – May 19, 2024

Topics: US adults without children

Wave 148

Field dates: May 13 – 19, 2024

Topics: Politics and climate