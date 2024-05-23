Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

American Trends Panel Wave 139

Field dates: Nov. 27 – Dec. 3, 2023
Topics: Politics timely and topical

    Is College Worth It?

    Americans have mixed views on the importance of having a degree. 47% say the cost is worth it only if someone doesn’t have to take out loans.

    In GOP Contest, Trump Supporters Stand Out for Dislike of Compromise

    Donald Trump has a wide lead for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination. His supporters stand out from Republicans who back Ron DeSantis or Nikki Haley in their desire for a presidential candidate who will push hard for policies that Republican voters want.

