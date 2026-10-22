NPORS is a survey of U.S. adults. We use an address-based sample frame and invite sampled addresses by mail. Respondents complete the survey by web, mail or phone. Learn more about how Pew Research Center uses NPORS.
This download contains case-level survey microdata and may include supporting documentation such as:
- Dataset (CSV and SAV)
- Questionnaire
- Codebook
- Methodology report
Dataset details
SAMPLE FRAME
USPS address file
COLLECTION MODES
Web, paper and phone
SAMPLE SIZE
5,511
FIELD DATES
Jan. 1 – June 18, 2026
COUNTRY
United States
UNIVERSE
National adult
RESPONSE RATE
30%
SURVEY ORGANIZATION
SSRS
Recommended citation
Pew Research Center. 2026. “2026 National Public Opinion Reference Survey (NPORS) Dataset.”
About Pew Research Center datasets
We make the case-level microdata used for much of our research available to the public for secondary analysis after a period of time. The microdata is available in CSV and SAV format and can be analyzed in tools such as Excel, R, SPSS and SAS. Learn more about how to access and use our datasets.