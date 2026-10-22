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2025 National Public Opinion Reference Survey (NPORS) Dataset

NPORS is a survey of U.S. adults. We use an address-based sample frame and invite sampled addresses by mail. Respondents complete the survey by web, mail or phone. Learn more about how Pew Research Center uses NPORS.

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This download contains case-level survey microdata and may include supporting documentation such as:

  • Dataset (CSV and SAV)
  • Questionnaire
  • Codebook
  • Methodology report

Dataset details

SAMPLE FRAME

USPS address file

COLLECTION MODES

Web, paper and phone

SAMPLE SIZE

5,022

FIELD DATES

Feb. 5 – June 18, 2025

COUNTRY

United States

UNIVERSE

National adult

RESPONSE RATE

29%

SURVEY ORGANIZATION

SSRS

Pew Research Center. 2025. “2025 National Public Opinion Reference Survey (NPORS) Dataset.”

About Pew Research Center datasets

We make the case-level microdata used for much of our research available to the public for secondary analysis after a period of time. The microdata is available in CSV and SAV format and can be analyzed in tools such as Excel, R, SPSS and SAS. Learn more about how to access and use our datasets.

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