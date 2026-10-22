NPORS is a survey of U.S. adults. We use an address-based sample frame and invite sampled addresses by mail. Respondents complete the survey by web, mail or phone. Learn more about how Pew Research Center uses NPORS.

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This download contains case-level survey microdata and may include supporting documentation such as:

Dataset (CSV and SAV)

Questionnaire

Codebook

Methodology report

Dataset details

SAMPLE FRAME USPS address file COLLECTION MODES Web, paper and phone SAMPLE SIZE 3,937 FIELD DATES May 29 – August 25, 2021

COUNTRY United States UNIVERSE National adult RESPONSE RATE 29% SURVEY ORGANIZATION Ipsos

Recommended citation

Pew Research Center. 2021. “2021 National Public Opinion Reference Survey (NPORS) Dataset.”

About Pew Research Center datasets

We make the case-level microdata used for much of our research available to the public for secondary analysis after a period of time. The microdata is available in CSV and SAV format and can be analyzed in tools such as Excel, R, SPSS and SAS. Learn more about how to access and use our datasets.