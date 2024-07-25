Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

The Experiences of U.S. Adults Who Don’t Have Children

Acknowledgments

By , and

Table of Contents

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/topic/family-relationships.

Kim Parker, Director of Social Trends Research
Juliana Horowitz, Senior Associate Director, Research
Rachel Minkin, Research Associate
Carolina Aragão, Research Associate
Luona Lin, Research Associate               
Kiley Hurst, Research Analyst             
Dana Braga, Research Analyst
Reem Nadeem, Digital Producer        
John Carlo Mandapat, Information Graphics Designer     
Anna Jackson, Editorial Assistant                                              
Julia O’Hanlon, Communications Manager
Maya Pottiger, Communications Associate

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of the Pew Research Center methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Ashley Amaya, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Dana Popky, Anna Brown and Arnold Lau.

We also received invaluable input on the questionnaire and the report from the following colleagues: Monica Anderson, Tanya Arditi, Kiana Cox, Andrew Daniller, Janell Fetterolf, Scott Keeter, David Kent, Jocelyn Kiley and Patrick Moynihan.

Report Materials

