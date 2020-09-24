Acknowledgments

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/pewresearch-org/social-trends

Kim Parker, Director, Social Trends Research Juliana Horowitz, Associate Director, Research Rachel Minkin, Research Associate Jesse Bennett, Research Assistant Deja Thomas, Research Assistant Tanya Arditi, Communications Manager Gar Meng Leong, Communications Associate Michael Keegan, Senior Information Graphics Designer Travis Mitchell, Copy Editor and Digital Producer Sara Atske, Associate Digital Producer Julia O’Hanlon, Communications Associate

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of the Pew Research Center methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Ashley Amaya, Nick Bertoni, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Nick Hatley and Arnold Lau.