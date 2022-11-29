Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

How COVID-19 Restrictions Affected Religious Groups Around the World in 2020

Acknowledgments

Table of Contents
  1. How COVID-19 Restrictions Affected Religious Groups Around the World in 2020
  2. 1. Number of countries with ‘very high’ government restrictions falls for third straight year in 2020
  3. 2. Physical harassment related to religion occurred in more than two-thirds of countries in 2020
  4. 3. Small changes in median scores for government restrictions, social hostilities involving religion in 2020
  5. 4. Restrictions in the 25 most populous countries
  6. Acknowledgments
  Methodology

This report was produced by Pew Research Center as part of the Pew-Templeton Global Religious Futures project, which analyzes religious change and its impact on societies around the world. Funding for the Global Religious Futures project comes from The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John Templeton Foundation (grant 62287).

Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/pewresearch-org/religion.

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals.

Primary Researcher

Samirah Majumdar, Research Associate     

Research Team

Sarah Crawford, Research Assistant
Virginia Villa, Research Analyst        
Alan Cooperman, Director of Religion Research     
Anne Fengyan Shi, Senior Researcher

Coders

Christopher St. Aubin, Sarah Crawford, James E. Davis, Rachel Lipofsky and Nastassia Reed

Editorial and Graphic Design

Jeff Diamant, Senior Writer/Editor
Michael Lipka, Editorial Manager
David Kent, Senior Copy Editor
Rebecca Leppert, Editorial Assistant
Bill Webster, Senior Information Graphics Designer

Communications and Web Publishing

Stacy Rosenberg, Associate Director, Digital
Achsah Callahan, Communications Manager
Anna Schiller, Senior Communications Manager
Kelsey Beveridge, Communications Associate

Former research analyst Virginia Villa provided valuable assistance with number checking, and research assistant Christopher St. Aubin provided valuable assistance with fact checking.

