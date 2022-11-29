Acknowledgments

This report was produced by Pew Research Center as part of the Pew-Templeton Global Religious Futures project, which analyzes religious change and its impact on societies around the world. Funding for the Global Religious Futures project comes from The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John Templeton Foundation (grant 62287).
Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/pewresearch-org/religion.
This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals.
Primary Researcher
Samirah Majumdar, Research Associate
Research Team
Sarah Crawford, Research Assistant
Virginia Villa, Research Analyst
Alan Cooperman, Director of Religion Research
Anne Fengyan Shi, Senior Researcher
Coders
Christopher St. Aubin, Sarah Crawford, James E. Davis, Rachel Lipofsky and Nastassia Reed
Editorial and Graphic Design
Jeff Diamant, Senior Writer/Editor
Michael Lipka, Editorial Manager
David Kent, Senior Copy Editor
Rebecca Leppert, Editorial Assistant
Bill Webster, Senior Information Graphics Designer
Communications and Web Publishing
Stacy Rosenberg, Associate Director, Digital
Achsah Callahan, Communications Manager
Anna Schiller, Senior Communications Manager
Kelsey Beveridge, Communications Associate
Former research analyst Virginia Villa provided valuable assistance with number checking, and research assistant Christopher St. Aubin provided valuable assistance with fact checking.