Acknowledgments

This report was produced by Pew Research Center as part of the Pew-Templeton Global Religious Futures project, which analyzes religious change and its impact on societies around the world. Funding for the Global Religious Futures project comes from The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John Templeton Foundation (grant 62287).

Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/pewresearch-org/religion.

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals.

Primary Researcher

Samirah Majumdar, Research Associate

Research Team

Sarah Crawford, Research Assistant

Virginia Villa, Research Analyst

Alan Cooperman, Director of Religion Research

Anne Fengyan Shi, Senior Researcher

Coders

Christopher St. Aubin, Sarah Crawford, James E. Davis, Rachel Lipofsky and Nastassia Reed

Editorial and Graphic Design

Jeff Diamant, Senior Writer/Editor

Michael Lipka, Editorial Manager

David Kent, Senior Copy Editor

Rebecca Leppert, Editorial Assistant

Bill Webster, Senior Information Graphics Designer

Communications and Web Publishing

Stacy Rosenberg, Associate Director, Digital

Achsah Callahan, Communications Manager

Anna Schiller, Senior Communications Manager

Kelsey Beveridge, Communications Associate

Former research analyst Virginia Villa provided valuable assistance with number checking, and research assistant Christopher St. Aubin provided valuable assistance with fact checking.