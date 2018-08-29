Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

Home Research Topics Religion Beliefs & Practices Religious Typology
  • Report

|

The Religious Typology

Acknowledgments

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/pewresearch-org/religion.

Research Team

Becka A. Alper, Research Associate Rich Morin, Senior Editor Gregory A. Smith, Associate Director of Research Alan Cooperman, Director of Religion Research Besheer Mohamed, Senior Researcher Philip Schwadel, Senior Researcher Kiana Cox, Research Associate Katayoun Kishi, Research Associate Elizabeth Podrebarac Sciupac, Research Associate Claire Gecewicz, Research Analyst

Research Methods

Courtney Kennedy, Director of Survey Research Nick Bertoni, Panel Manager Andrew Mercer, Senior Research Methodologist Arnold Lau, Research Analyst         

Editorial and Graphic Design

Michael Lipka, Editorial Manager Aleksandra Sandstrom, Copy Editor Bill Webster, Information Graphics Designer       

Communications and Web Publishing

Stacy Rosenberg, Associate Director, Digital Chris Baronavski, Senior Developer Travis Mitchell, Digital Producer Anna Schiller, Communications Manager                         

Others at Pew Research Center who provided research guidance include Claudia Deane, vice president of research; Jocelyn Kiley, associate director of research; and Brad Jones, research associate.

Doug Steinley, professor of psychology at the University of Missouri; and Brian Steensland, professor of sociology at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, also provided valuable advice.

Next: Religious and spiritual practices and beliefs
← Prev Page
1 2 3 4 5 6 9
Next Page →

Report Materials

Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Fresh data delivered Saturday mornings

Thank you for subscribing!

Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for The Briefing

Weekly updates on the world of news & information

Topics

Related

Most Popular

Report Materials