Quiz: How much do you know about NATO?
Question 1 of 5
As far as you know, Greenland is a territory of which country?
Denmark
Russia
Finland
Canada
Question 2 of 5
NATO is an international alliance with member states concentrated in which two regions of the world?
North America and the Asia-Pacific
Europe and Asia
The Middle East and North Africa
Europe and North America
Question 3 of 5
Which of the following is a central focus of NATO?
Promoting trade among its members
Prosecuting international crimes
Reducing the effects of climate change
Promoting the security of its members
Question 4 of 5
Which of the following countries is not a member of NATO?
Estonia
Turkey
Bulgaria
Ukraine
Question 5 of 5
In recent years, has the amount that U.S. NATO allies in Europe spend on their national defense …?
Increased
Decreased
Stayed about the same