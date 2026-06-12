OFFICIAL RULES — PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE VIDCON 2026 SWEEPSTAKES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR DONATION WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

1. SPONSOR

The Pew-Knight Initiative VidCon 2026 Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by Pew Research Center, 901 E Street NW, Suite 300, Washington, DC 20004 (“Sponsor”).

2. ELIGIBILITY

The Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia who are at least eighteen (18) years of age at the time of entry. The following persons are not eligible to enter or win:

Employees, officers, and directors of Sponsor and its parent organizations, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, and any entity involved in the administration of the Sweepstakes;

Immediate family members (spouse, parent, child, sibling, and their respective spouses) and persons living in the same household as any of the above.

By entering, each entrant represents and warrants that they meet all eligibility requirements.

3. SWEEPSTAKES PERIOD

The Sweepstakes begins at 9 am PT June 17and ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on June 24, 2026(“Sweepstakes Period”). All entries must be received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsor’s systems are the official timekeeping devices.

4. HOW TO ENTER

Online Entry (No Purchase Necessary): During the Sweepstakes Period, click on this Microsoft Form and complete the entry by providing your name and email address. Limit one (1) entry per person during the entire Sweepstakes Period. Multiple entries from the same person will be disqualified.

All entries will have an equal chance of winning. Entries that are declined communications from Sponsor will not be subjected to any disadvantage in the winner selection process.

5. PRIZES & APPROXIMATE RETAIL VALUE

Prize Quantity Approx. Retail Value (each) Google / Ray-Ban Smart Glasses 2 $284

Total Approximate Retail Value of All Prizes: [$568]

Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee. Sponsor is not responsible for any manufacturer warranty. No substitution, transfer, or cash equivalent is permitted except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. If a prize (or part thereof) becomes unavailable, Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value at its sole discretion.

6. ODDS OF WINNING

Odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Estimated odds: approximately 2 in 1,100.

7. WINNER SELECTION & NOTIFICATION

On or about June 25, two (2) potential winners will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received. The drawing will be conducted by Sponsor or its designee, whose decisions are final and binding.

Potential winners will be notified by email at the address provided at entry within [5] business days of the drawing. Each potential winner must respond within [7] days of notification or the prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner may be selected.

Sponsor reserves the right to verify eligibility and to disqualify any entrant who does not comply with these Official Rules.

8. PRIVACY & DATA USE

Information collected from entrants will be used solely to:

Administer this Sweepstakes (including contacting winners), and

If you opt in, send you communications about Pew Research Center’s work and research insights.

Your information will not be shared with third parties except as necessary to administer the Sweepstakes or as required by law.

The entry form includes an optional, separate check box to opt in to receive the Pew-Knight Initiative newsletter and updates. This box will not be pre-checked. Checking or not checking this box will have no effect on your eligibility to enter or win the Sweepstakes. You may opt out of communications at any time by following the unsubscribe instructions in any email you receive.

For more information, see Pew Research Center’s Privacy Policy.

9. GENERAL CONDITIONS & LIABILITY

By entering, each entrant agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor, which are final. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, modify, or suspend the Sweepstakes if fraud, technical failures, or any other factor impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the Sweepstakes.

By accepting a prize, each winner agrees to release and hold harmless Sponsor, its parent organizations, affiliates, subsidiaries, and their respective officers, directors, employees, and agents from and against any and all claims, damages, liabilities, costs, and expenses arising from acceptance, use, or misuse of any prize or participation in the Sweepstakes.

10. PLATFORM DISCLAIMER

This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Google, Ray-Ban, VidCon, or any social media platform. Entrants release all such entities from any and all liability related to this Sweepstakes.

11. DISPUTES & GOVERNING LAW

These Official Rules and any disputes arising out of or relating to this Sweepstakes shall be governed by the laws of the State of California and applicable federal law, without regard to conflicts of law principles. Any action shall be brought exclusively in the federal or state courts located in Los Angeles County, California, and entrants consent to the jurisdiction of such courts.

12. OFFICIAL RULES AVAILABILITY

A copy of these Official Rules is available on PewResearch.org during the Sweepstakes Period identified above.