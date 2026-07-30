How Americans assess health information amid cyclospora outbreak

The Briefing

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Featured story: The cyclospora outbreak and how Americans assess health information

The cyclospora outbreak and how Americans assess health information In other news: Polymarket partners with new media company

Polymarket partners with new media company Looking ahead: Are progressives moving away from legacy media?

Are progressives moving away from legacy media? Chart of the week: ‘Doing your own research’ means different things to Americans

🔥 Featured story

New reporting from The New York Times on the spread of information about the cyclospora outbreak is shedding light on how competing narratives and conspiracy theories can take off in online spaces such as social media. These include allegations about political ties between the Trump administration and Taylor Farms, the company whose products were linked to the pathogen by federal health officials.

Overall, half of Americans say it is at least somewhat difficult to judge the accuracy of health information, according to a 2025 Pew Research Center survey. But they assess information differently depending on the source.

Trust in health information from government health agencies is far from universal. Among the 76% of Americans who ever get health information from that source, 25% say it is extremely or very accurate, 55% say it is somewhat accurate, and 19% say it is not too or not at all accurate. But there is even less trust in health information from social media: Just 7% of those who ever get health information this way say it is extremely or very accurate, compared with 47% who say the information is not too or not at all accurate.

📌 In other news

📅 Looking ahead

A recent article from The Associated Press explores the trend of progressive Americans who have stopped getting news from traditional news outlets and are instead turning to new and alternative media like podcasts, social media influencers and digital news sites.



While Democrats remain more likely than Republicans to trust national news organizations in general and many specific outlets, younger Democrats’ patterns of trust are changing. Democrats ages 18 to 29 (including independents who lean Democratic) are less likely than those 65 and older to say they have at least some trust in the information they get from national news organizations (61% vs. 79%), and much more likely than the oldest group to say they trust information from social media (51% vs. 21%).



As a 25-year-old independent Democratic-leaning woman said in a focus group we conducted, “Often times I find myself having to seek alternative news outlets or articles to get the full story of what really is happening or to fill in the gaps of missing details.”

📊 Chart of the week

This week’s chart comes from a Pew-Knight Initiative study on Americans’ relationship with news – specifically what it means when people say they “do their own research.”



Americans associate a wide range of information-gathering practices with the idea of doing their own research, including comparing information from different sources, looking at scientific studies and searching online. But the concept is also commonly linked with the idea of questioning mainstream sources like news organizations or government sources.

‘Doing your own research’ means several different things to Americans % of U.S. adults who say they usually think of each of the following when they hear about someone “doing their own research” Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Dec. 8-14, 2025.

“Americans’ Complicated Relationship With News” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook ‘Doing your own research’ means several different things to Americans % of U.S. adults who say they usually think of each of the following when they hear about someone “doing their own research” Yes No Not sure Discussing it with friends or family 38% 48% 12% Looking for firsthand experiences or personal stories 63% 22% 15% Questioning what official or governmental sources say 68% 18% 14% Questioning what major news organizations are reporting 70% 17% 12% Searching on Google or another search engine 72% 15% 12% Looking at scientific studies 77% 11% 12% Comparing information from different sources 84% 7% 8% Download data as .csv Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Dec. 8-14, 2025.

“Americans’ Complicated Relationship With News” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Download Image Share

👋 That’s all for this week.

The Briefing is compiled by Pew Research Center staff, including Naomi Forman-Katz, Christopher St. Aubin, Emily Tomasik, Joanne Haner, and Sawyer Reed. It is edited by Michael Lipka and copy edited by David Kent.

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