Mixed Signals on Religion for Young Adults in U.S.

Amid media reports of a religious resurgence among young people in the United States, a new Pew Research Center analysis shows how our latest surveys contain mixed signals about religious trends among young adults.

On the one hand, as the very youngest adults (born from 2004 to 2008, now roughly ages 18 to 22) come of age, they are reporting relatively high rates of attendance at religious services.

On the other hand, young adults who are only slightly older (born from 2000 to 2003, now roughly 23 to 26) are the least religious age group when it comes to how often they pray, how important religion is in their lives, and how many of them identify with a religion. And the share who say they attend religious services at least monthly is among the lowest of any age group.

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