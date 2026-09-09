Religion weekly update, Sept. 9, 2016

Religion & Public Life

A weekly digest of the Center’s latest research on religion and public life in the U.S. and around the world · Subscribe ↗

The Jewish High Holidays Friday night marks the start of the Jewish High Holidays, which begin with Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year) and end on Sept. 21 with Yom Kippur (the Jewish day of atonement, traditionally observed with fasting by adults). In a 2020 Pew Research Center survey, 46% of Jewish Americans said they fasted all or part of the previous Yom Kippur.



Orthodox Jews (97%) were more likely than Jews who identified with Conservative (68%) or Reform Judaism (45%), or with no specific branch of Judaism (24%), to say they fasted the previous Yom Kippur. And the youngest Jewish adults (those under age 30) were more likely than the oldest ones to have fasted on Yom Kippur.

Media mentions

Mosques have more than doubled since 9/11. But Muslims say opposition is fierce

Sept. 9 – Religion News Service

In the news

U.S. Jews feel ‘precarious’ as High Holy Days approach amid antisemitism fears and internal divisions

Sept. 9 – The Associated Press

Supreme Court turns away religious vaccine appeal for kindergartener

Sept. 8 – USA Today *

Citing ‘ethnic cleansing,’ UK bars imports from Israeli West Bank settlements

Sept. 8 – The Washington Post *

Japan’s empty temples seek new ways to survive

Sept. 8 – Deutsche Welle

China ordains 18th bishop under Vatican agreement

Sept. 8 – EWTN News

30 years after her death, Gilda embodies Argentina’s enduring faith in folk saints

Sept. 8 – The Associated Press

Paris investigates claim women were hidden from Hindu delegation at Eiffel Tower

Sept. 7 – Reuters *

Thousands from Sikh community gather in downtown Winnipeg for Nagar Kirtan

Sept. 6 – Canadian Broadcasting Corporation

25 years after 9/11, many Muslims fear a new backlash

Sept. 6 – USA Today *

In Utah, a long-shrouded temple flings open its doors

Sept. 3 – The New York Times *