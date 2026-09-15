Religion Weekly Update, Sept. 16, 2026

Religion & Public Life

A weekly digest of the Center’s latest research on religion and public life in the U.S. and around the world · Subscribe ↗

Religion among Latino Americans This week marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, which recognizes Latino Americans’ culture, history and contributions to society.



When it comes to religion, Catholics are the largest group among U.S. Latinos. Roughly four-in-ten Latino Americans (42%) are Catholic, according to Pew Research Center’s 2023-24 Religious Landscape Study (RLS).



Most of the remaining share of Latino Americans either identify with no religion (27%) or with evangelical Protestantism (17%). Smaller shares identify with other Christian and non-Christian faiths. Related:

Media mentions

Faith on the Hill: Catholic members of Congress share how faith shapes their lives and work

Sept. 8 – EWTN News

In the news

At AI conference, religious leaders confront what technology could cost humanity

Sept. 15 – Religion News Service

16th Street Baptist Church marks bombing anniversary with a new visitor center

Sept. 15 – The Associated Press

Connecticut court upholds state law: No religious exemptions to vaccines

Sept. 15 – Connecticut Mirror

They are paid to bring rain. When it fails – or leads to floods – violence can follow

Sept. 15 – The Associated Press

Landmark vote held in restive Muslim autonomous region in the Philippines

Sept. 14 – The New York Times *

Southern Baptist theologian Al Mohler reverses course, rejects blasphemy laws after controversy

Sept. 14 – Religion News Service

Why a lawyer who launched the Christian legal movement believes it’s gone astray

Sept. 14 – The Washington Post *

Washington state defeats church’s appeal over healthcare coverage for abortion

Sept. 14 – Reuters *

Republicans cast Muslim Democrats as chief enemies in ‘dangerous’ midterm pitch

Sept. 13 – The Hill

Austrian headscarf ban for under-14s faces first test as schools reopen

Sept. 7 – Reuters *