Religion Weekly Update, Sept. 16, 2026

Religion & Public Life
A weekly digest of the Center’s latest research on religion and public life in the U.S. and around the world · Subscribe ↗
Religion among Latino Americans
This week marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, which recognizes Latino Americans’ culture, history and contributions to society.
When it comes to religion, Catholics are the largest group among U.S. Latinos. Roughly four-in-ten Latino Americans (42%) are Catholic, according to Pew Research Center’s 2023-24 Religious Landscape Study (RLS).
Most of the remaining share of Latino Americans either identify with no religion (27%) or with evangelical Protestantism (17%). Smaller shares identify with other Christian and non-Christian faiths.
Related:
- Among U.S. Latinos, Catholicism continues to decline but is still the largest faith
- Key facts about U.S. Latinos
Media mentions
Faith on the Hill: Catholic members of Congress share how faith shapes their lives and work
Sept. 8 – EWTN News
In the news
At AI conference, religious leaders confront what technology could cost humanity
Sept. 15 – Religion News Service
16th Street Baptist Church marks bombing anniversary with a new visitor center
Sept. 15 – The Associated Press
Connecticut court upholds state law: No religious exemptions to vaccines
Sept. 15 – Connecticut Mirror
They are paid to bring rain. When it fails – or leads to floods – violence can follow
Sept. 15 – The Associated Press
Landmark vote held in restive Muslim autonomous region in the Philippines
Sept. 14 – The New York Times *
Southern Baptist theologian Al Mohler reverses course, rejects blasphemy laws after controversy
Sept. 14 – Religion News Service
Why a lawyer who launched the Christian legal movement believes it’s gone astray
Sept. 14 – The Washington Post *
Washington state defeats church’s appeal over healthcare coverage for abortion
Sept. 14 – Reuters *
Republicans cast Muslim Democrats as chief enemies in ‘dangerous’ midterm pitch
Sept. 13 – The Hill
Austrian headscarf ban for under-14s faces first test as schools reopen
Sept. 7 – Reuters *