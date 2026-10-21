Religion & Public Life
A weekly digest of the Center’s latest research on religion and public life in the U.S. and around the world · Subscribe ↗
Religion and Spirituality Online
Nearly four-in-ten Americans are part of an online community. These can be based on social media sites or apps, discussion forums, or other virtual spaces. Roughly one-in-ten U.S. adults say they are part of an online community related to religion or spirituality, according to a recent Pew Research Center report from the Pew-Knight Initiative.
Americans also engage with religion through technology in other ways. In a separate Center survey from 2022, about two-in-ten U.S. adults said they ever use apps or websites as aids to scripture reading or watch religion-focused videos online. Another 15% said they listen to religion-focused podcasts. Read more about the use of apps and websites in religious life in our report.
Media mentions
White Evangelicals backing GOP midterm candidates, but other religious groups favor Democrats: Pew poll
Oct. 19 – The Christian Post
In the news
Christianity Today, a voice of centrist evangelicalism, is in turmoil
Oct. 21 – The New York Times *
Alabama joins Supreme Court fight over religious school vaccine exemptions
Oct. 20 – Alabama Political Reporter
J Street’s super PAC targets 2 Republicans backed by AIPAC
Oct. 20 – The New York Times *
Celebrity exorcist priest to take one-year ‘media fast’ after meeting with Denver archbishop
Oct. 20 – The Associated Press
Polish parliament votes to liberalize abortion access
Oct. 20 – Le Monde
Nonpartisan coalition of religious leaders plans to counter voter intimidation on Election Day
Oct. 20 – PBS News
El-Sayed, Vance pressed on religion, loyalty and immigration
Oct. 19 – Religion News Service
Kenyan cult leader found guilty over 190 children starved to death in the hope of ‘meeting Jesus’
Oct. 19 – CNN
An American pope brings American-style governance to the Vatican, even in a health crisis
Oct. 17 – The Associated Press
Community leaders say foiled Illinois mass shooting was result of surge in anti-Hindu hate online
Oct. 16 – The Associated Press