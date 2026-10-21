Religion & Public Life

A weekly digest of the Center’s latest research on religion and public life in the U.S. and around the world · Subscribe ↗

Religion and Spirituality Online Nearly four-in-ten Americans are part of an online community. These can be based on social media sites or apps, discussion forums, or other virtual spaces. Roughly one-in-ten U.S. adults say they are part of an online community related to religion or spirituality, according to a recent Pew Research Center report from the Pew-Knight Initiative. Americans also engage with religion through technology in other ways. In a separate Center survey from 2022, about two-in-ten U.S. adults said they ever use apps or websites as aids to scripture reading or watch religion-focused videos online. Another 15% said they listen to religion-focused podcasts. Read more about the use of apps and websites in religious life in our report.

Media mentions

White Evangelicals backing GOP midterm candidates, but other religious groups favor Democrats: Pew poll

Oct. 19 – The Christian Post

In the news

Christianity Today, a voice of centrist evangelicalism, is in turmoil

Oct. 21 – The New York Times *

Alabama joins Supreme Court fight over religious school vaccine exemptions

Oct. 20 – Alabama Political Reporter

J Street’s super PAC targets 2 Republicans backed by AIPAC

Oct. 20 – The New York Times *

Celebrity exorcist priest to take one-year ‘media fast’ after meeting with Denver archbishop

Oct. 20 – The Associated Press

Polish parliament votes to liberalize abortion access

Oct. 20 – Le Monde

Nonpartisan coalition of religious leaders plans to counter voter intimidation on Election Day

Oct. 20 – PBS News

El-Sayed, Vance pressed on religion, loyalty and immigration

Oct. 19 – Religion News Service

Kenyan cult leader found guilty over 190 children starved to death in the hope of ‘meeting Jesus’

Oct. 19 – CNN

An American pope brings American-style governance to the Vatican, even in a health crisis

Oct. 17 – The Associated Press

Community leaders say foiled Illinois mass shooting was result of surge in anti-Hindu hate online

Oct. 16 – The Associated Press