Religion & Public Life
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Celebrating Diwali
This weekend, Hindus and others around the world will celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights. Diwali is one of the most popular religious holidays in India. In a 2019-2020 Pew Research Center survey, more than nine-in-ten Indian Hindus (95%) said they celebrate the festival, as did large majorities of the country’s Jains (98%), Sikhs (90%) and Buddhists (79%).
Celebrating Diwali often involves performing ritual prayers, lighting oil lamps called diyas, and enjoying traditional sweets while spending time with loved ones.
In the United States, Hindus make up roughly 1% of the population, according to the according to the 2023-24 Religious Landscape Study.
Media mentions
The puzzling signs of religion among young adults
Nov. 3 – Deseret News
In the news
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Nov. 4 – The Washington Post *
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Libya’s top religious authority rules against Muslims wearing Nike clothes
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Nov. 3 – The Washington Post *
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