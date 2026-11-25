Religion & Public Life

A weekly digest of the Center’s latest research on religion and public life in the U.S. and around the world · Subscribe ↗

Gratitude and prayer at the Thanksgiving dinner table Giving thanks and praying are common practices when Americans gather for Thanksgiving, as most will do tomorrow. In a 2024 Pew Research Center survey, around two-thirds of U.S. adults said someone at their Thanksgiving dinner typically says a prayer or blessing (65%) or says things they are thankful for (69%). And a majority of Americans (56%) say someone at their Thanksgiving dinner typically does both of these things. Saying grace at Thanksgiving is especially common among certain religious groups. For example, 91% of White evangelical Protestants said someone at their Thanksgiving dinner typically says a prayer or blessing. The same was true for 88% of Black Protestants, 74% of Catholics and 72% of White nonevangelical Protestants. Prayer is much less common among those who said their religion is “nothing in particular” (45%), agnostics (39%), atheists (22%) and Jewish adults (22%).

Media mentions

Nigeria projected to have world’s third-largest Muslim population by 2035 − Report

Nov. 20 – Punch

Islam set to be the largest religion by 2035: Where will most Muslims live?

Nov. 20 – Al Jazeera

In the news

‘The Private Diary of Pope Francis’ reveals the late pope’s spiritual struggles

Nov. 24 – Religion News Service

United Methodist schism in South Carolina must be settled by church, not state, judge rules. The fight continues

Nov. 23 – The Post and Courier *

Pope Leo XIV clears way for canonization of Slovak nun jailed by communists

Nov. 23 – EWTN News

IDF launches mentorship program to integrate discharged Haredi soldiers into high-tech sector

Nov. 23 – The Jerusalem Post *

Israeli political leaders denounce ‘Jewish terrorism’ after West Bank attacks

Nov. 22 – The New York Times *

Texas AG drops lawsuit against Muslim civil rights group

Nov. 20 – KVUE

Man who plotted to assassinate Sikh political dissident in NYC is sentenced to more than 19 years in prison

Nov. 20 – CBS News

Judge says agriculture secretary’s religious emails were unconstitutional

Nov. 19 – The Associated Press

As Americans gather for Thanksgiving, a centuries‑old Sikh tradition offers an expansive vision of hospitality

Nov. 18 – The Conversation

As a painter and a nun, she was called to the brush and to Buddhism

Nov. 18 – The New York Times *