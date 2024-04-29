Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Home Research Topics Internet & Technology Technology Policy Issues Tech Companies
  • Report

|

Americans’ Views of Technology Companies

Acknowledgments

By

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/internet.

Primary researcher

Monica Anderson, Director, Internet and Technology Research   

Research team

Jeffrey Gottfried, Associate Director, Internet and Technology Research
Eugenie Park, Temporary Researcher
Risa Gelles-Watnick, Research Analyst
Olivia Sidoti, Research Assistant
Michelle Faverio, Research Analyst
Colleen McClain, Research Associate

Editorial and graphic design

Kaitlyn Radde, Associate Information Graphics Designer
Rebecca Leppert, Copy Editor

Communications and web publishing

Haley Nolan, Communications Manager
Talia Price, Communications Associate
Sara Atske, Digital Producer

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of Pew Research Center’s methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Ashley Amaya, Andrew Mercer, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Anna Brown, Arnold Lau and Dana Popky.

Methodology
← Prev Page
2 3
Next Page →

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Fresh data delivery Saturday mornings

Sign up for The Briefing

Weekly updates on the world of news & information

Topics

Related

Most Popular

Report Materials

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

Copyright 2024 Pew Research Center

About

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Cookie Settings

Reprints, Permissions & Use Policy

Feedback

Careers