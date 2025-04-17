3. Views of trade between China and the U.S.

Americans tend to believe the U.S.-China trade relationship benefits China more than the U.S.: 46% hold this view, while a quarter say both countries benefit equally and 10% say the U.S. benefits more. Nonetheless, Americans are skeptical that increased tariffs on Chinese imports will have a positive effect on the country or on their own lives.

(The survey was conducted March 24-30, 2025, after President Donald Trump implemented tariffs on China in February and again in early March, but before further tariffs were imposed in April. China responded with tariffs on the U.S. both before and after the survey was fielded.)

Who benefits most from the U.S.-China trade relationship?

When asked whether one country benefits more from U.S.-China trade, the largest share of Americans (46%) say China does, largely unchanged since we last asked the question in 2023. The U.S.-China trade relationship is seen as more unbalanced than the U.S.-Canada or U.S.-Mexico trade relationships.

Views by party

Republicans and Democrats see different winners in the U.S.-China trade relationship. Among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents, a 60% majority say China benefits more from U.S.-China trade. Conservative Republicans are especially likely to hold this view (69%). In comparison, Democrats and Democratic leaners are equally divided between saying China benefits more and saying the two countries benefit equally (34% take each stance).

Views by age

Older Americans are more likely than younger adults to see China as the main beneficiary of trade between the U.S. and China. A majority of those ages 65 and older (56%) say China benefits more than the U.S., compared with 27% of those ages 18 to 29.

How do Americans feel about increased tariffs on China?

As of mid-April, Trump has implemented increasingly high tariffs on imports from China – adding to the tariffs put in place during his first administration.

Many more Americans think increased tariffs on China will be bad for the U.S. – and for them personally – than say these tariffs will be good. Around a quarter say either that increased tariffs will have no effect on the U.S. or that they are unsure about tariffs’ national effects. Over a third say the same about how tariffs will affect them personally.

When we asked similar questions in 2021, people were more likely to say tariffs would have a negative impact on the country than on themselves personally. Now, relatively equal shares anticipate a negative impact on both.

Americans who think the U.S. benefits more than China does from U.S.-China trade are far more likely to see the tariffs as bad than good for the country (68% vs. 18%). The same is true for those who think both countries benefit equally from U.S.-China trade – they tend to say tariffs will affect the U.S. negatively (71%) rather than positively (11%). Those who say China benefits more from U.S.-China trade are about equally likely to say tariffs on China will be bad for the U.S. as to say they will be good (41% vs. 37%).

