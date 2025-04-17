1. U.S. views of China and Xi

Americans hold largely unfavorable opinions of China and Chinese President Xi Jinping, but ratings of both have improved slightly since 2024.

Views of China are mostly negative

More than three-quarters of Americans (77%) have an unfavorable opinion of China. Though a sizable majority, this reflects a decrease from 81% in 2024. It also marks the first time in five years we’ve measured a significant year-over-year decline in the share of Americans with an unfavorable view of China.

The change is even greater when it comes to the share of those with a very unfavorable view of China: Today, 33% of U.S. adults have a very unfavorable view, down from 43% last year.

Views by party

Views of China tend to vary by party. While majorities of adults in both parties have an unfavorable opinion of China, Republicans and Republican-leaning independents are significantly more likely than Democrats and Democratic leaners to hold this view (82% vs. 72%).

Still, views of China are warming across the board. The share of Republicans with a very unfavorable opinion of China has dropped 16 points since 2024, while the share among Democrats has dropped 6 points.

Conservative Republicans stand out among ideological groups, with about half (51%) saying they have a very unfavorable view of China. That is 20 points more than the share of moderate and liberal Republicans (31%) and roughly double the shares of conservative and moderate Democrats (24%) and liberal Democrats (24%) who say the same.

Views by age

Older Americans are most critical of China. About half of those ages 65 and older have a very unfavorable opinion of China. This share drops to 37% among those ages 50 to 64, 27% among those ages 30 to 49, and 21% among adults under 30.

Americans largely lack confidence in Xi

Three-quarters of U.S. adults have little or no confidence in Chinese President Xi Jinping to do the right thing regarding world affairs. This includes 39% who have no confidence at all in him.

Only about one-in-ten Americans (11%) say they have some confidence in Xi, and just 1% have a lot of confidence in him. Another 12% say they have never heard of the Chinese president.

Similar to Americans’ overall views of China, the share of those with confidence in Xi has risen slightly since 2024 (+4 points).

Views by party

Opinions of Xi also vary by party. While sizable majorities of both Republicans and Democrats have little or no confidence in Xi’s leadership on the world stage, Republicans are especially likely to lack confidence. Conservative Republicans are the most critical: 86% are not confident in Xi, including 54% who have no confidence at all.

Views by age

Confidence in Xi is lowest among older Americans. Adults ages 65 and older are 21 points more likely than those ages 18 to 29 to have little or no confidence in the Chinese president (85% vs. 64%).

Older adults are also more likely to know who Xi is. When asked, just 5% of those ages 65 and older say they have never heard of him. That share rises to 20% among adults ages 18 to 29.