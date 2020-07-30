About Pew Research Center’s Summer 2020 Global Attitudes Survey
Results for the survey are based on telephone interviews conducted under the direction of Abt Associates. The results are based on national samples, unless otherwise noted. More details about our international survey methodology and country-specific sample designs are available here.
|Country:
|United States
|Year:
|2020
|Survey:
|Global Attitudes Survey
|Sample design:
|List-assisted Random Digit Dial (RDD) probability sample of landline households (20% of sample) and list-assisted RDD frame of cell phone numbers (80% of sample). Landline and mobile samples are stratified by Census Division. Individuals within landline households are selected using the youngest male or female method among those currently at home. Interviews in the cell sample conducted with the person who answered the phone, if age 18 or older. For both landline and cell samples, up to seven phone calls are made to complete the interview with the selected respondent, with up to three additional calls for Spanish-language respondents. Pew Research Center undertakes all polling activity, including calls to mobile telephone numbers, in compliance with the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and other applicable laws.
|Mode:
|Telephone
|Language(s):
|English, Spanish
|Fieldwork dates:
|June 16-July 14, 2020
|Sample size:
|1,003
|Margin of error:
|±3.7 percentage points
|Representative:
|Adult population 18 plus
|Primary vendor:
|Abt Associates
|Weighting variables:
|Gender, age, education, race, Hispanic origin and nativity, region, population density, phone use and probability of selection of respondent
|Design effects:
|1.42