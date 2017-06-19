Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

Home Research Topics Immigration & Migration
  • Feature

|

Origins and destinations of European Union migrants within the EU

Citizens of European Union countries have the right to move between EU countries. As of 2015, nearly 20 million people, or about 4% of the EU’s birth population, lived in a European country in which they were not born.

EU countries with the highest number of migrants from other EU countries include Germany (5.3 million), the United Kingdom (2.9 million) and France (2.3 million). Meanwhile, EU countries with the highest number of migrants to other EU countries include Poland (3.5 million), Romania (3 million) and Germany (1.8 million).

Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Fresh data delivered Saturday mornings

Thank you for subscribing!