H-1B visa approvals by metropolitan area, fiscal 2010-2016

|Metropolitan area
|Total H-1B visa approvals
|H-1B visa approvals per 100 workers
|Average salary for H-1B visa approvals
|% of H-1B visa approvals with an advanced degree
|% of H-1B visa approvals with a U.S. advanced degree
|New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
|247,900
|2.501
|$80,000
|47%
|13%
|Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
|74,000
|2.126
|$77,100
|43%
|12%
|Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
|64,800
|2
|$73,900
|45%
|12%
|Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
|38,300
|1.482
|$88,100
|61%
|20%
|College Station-Bryan, TX
|37,800
|31.847
|$82,600
|23%
|1%
|Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
|34,300
|1.125
|$84,800
|52%
|15%
|Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
|29,900
|0.613
|$82,200
|42%
|9%
|Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
|28,900
|0.917
|$81,900
|59%
|20%
|Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
|28,500
|1.014
|$74,600
|53%
|14%
|San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
|22,200
|2.21
|$88,800
|53%
|15%
|Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL
|14,700
|0.502
|$70,600
|38%
|13%
|Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI
|13,900
|0.682
|$72,300
|47%
|9%
|Durham-Chapel Hill, NC
|11,300
|4.128
|$84,700
|48%
|6%
|San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
|11,300
|0.466
|$90,500
|51%
|15%
|Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
|10,800
|0.756
|$82,600
|55%
|17%
|Trenton, NJ
|9,500
|4.857
|$83,300
|53%
|13%
|Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
|9,000
|0.137
|$75,200
|48%
|17%
|Austin-Round Rock, TX
|8,300
|0.82
|$85,600
|62%
|22%
|Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
|7,400
|0.505
|$77,100
|62%
|19%
|Pittsburgh, PA
|6,600
|0.546
|$83,700
|57%
|16%
|Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT
|6,300
|1.35
|$100,200
|60%
|20%
|Richmond, VA
|5,800
|0.898
|$86,500
|60%
|14%
|Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
|5,200
|0.267
|$98,100
|51%
|17%
|Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT
|4,900
|0.785
|$81,500
|58%
|17%
|Worcester, MA-CT
|4,800
|1.403
|$79,100
|64%
|23%
|Raleigh, NC
|4,400
|0.703
|$79,600
|63%
|19%
|Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
|4,400
|0.367
|$82,800
|55%
|16%
|Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
|3,600
|0.305
|$76,200
|51%
|15%
|Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
|3,400
|0.492
|$90,100
|64%
|18%
|Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
|2,900
|1.003
|$73,800
|53%
|18%
|Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
|2,700
|0.296
|$86,500
|59%
|17%
|San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
|2,600
|0.246
|$78,900
|50%
|13%
|Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
|2,300
|0.107
|$97,100
|69%
|22%
|Jacksonville, FL
|2,000
|0.282
|$78,500
|52%
|14%
|Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI
|1,900
|0.1
|$90,500
|62%
|20%
|Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN
|1,900
|0.298
|$79,600
|60%
|13%
|Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
|1,900
|0.127
|$91,300
|55%
|14%
|St. Louis, MO-IL
|1,900
|0.126
|$84,700
|51%
|13%
|San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
|1,800
|0.117
|$86,600
|67%
|28%
|Columbus, OH
|1,800
|0.176
|$72,500
|61%
|18%
|Memphis, TN-MS-AR
|1,700
|0.272
|$77,700
|69%
|22%
|Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY
|1,600
|0.286
|$89,900
|62%
|21%
|Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO
|1,500
|0.632
|$91,600
|55%
|17%
|Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN
|1,500
|0.137
|$70,200
|57%
|13%
|Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
|1,500
|0.179
|$84,800
|46%
|11%
|Kansas City, MO-KS
|1,400
|0.126
|$76,500
|63%
|19%
|Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ
|1,300
|0.312
|$75,400
|61%
|19%
|Rochester, NY
|1,300
|0.244
|$72,200
|57%
|18%
|Manchester-Nashua, NH
|1,300
|1.111
|$78,200
|53%
|14%
|Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
|1,200
|0.275
|$82,100
|65%
|23%
|Burlington-South Burlington, VT
|1,200
|0.983
|$81,200
|65%
|15%
|Baton Rouge, LA
|1,200
|0.3
|$71,500
|51%
|16%
|Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA
|1,200
|0.112
|$87,800
|68%
|21%
|New Haven-Milford, CT
|1,200
|0.362
|$79,800
|66%
|23%
|Ann Arbor, MI
|1,000
|0.538
|$68,500
|64%
|25%
|New Orleans-Metairie, LA
|1,000
|0.167
|$70,600
|61%
|23%
|Oklahoma City, OK
|1,000
|0.147
|$72,800
|64%
|27%
|Tulsa, OK
|900
|0.188
|$74,300
|63%
|24%
|Charlottesville, VA
|900
|0.768
|$49,500
|58%
|10%
|Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
|800
|0.24
|$67,600
|62%
|17%
|Gainesville, FL
|800
|0.592
|$71,600
|67%
|27%
|Greensboro-High Point, NC
|800
|0.209
|$80,500
|63%
|24%
|Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC
|700
|0.088
|$73,300
|59%
|24%
|Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
|700
|0.144
|$90,400
|61%
|18%
|Birmingham-Hoover, AL
|700
|0.124
|$80,900
|62%
|22%
|Erie, PA
|700
|0.48
|$89,100
|75%
|21%
|Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC
|600
|0.158
|$84,800
|59%
|18%
|Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN
|600
|0.064
|$71,700
|57%
|21%
Note: Includes only metropolitan areas with a minimum of 600 total H-1B visa approvals in fiscal years 2010-2016. H-1B visa approvals and average salary rounded to the nearest 100. H-1B visa approvals rate per 100 workers was calculated using U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics annual average civilian force data. Advanced degree is defined as having a master’s, professional or doctorate degree. U.S. advanced degree is defined as having received an advanced degree from a U.S. college or university. H-1B visa approvals subject to annual cap account for nearly all (99.9%) approvals in this analysis. Approvals data (obtained through a public records request) do not distinguish between approvals for initial and continuing employment. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services data on H-1B visa approvals, received via Freedom of Information Act request on Nov. 17, 2017. Interactive includes data for fiscal years 2010-2016. Data on average monthly civilian labor force by metropolitan area for calendar years 2010-2016 from Bureau of Labor Statistics.