H-1B visa approvals by metropolitan area, fiscal 2010-2016

Metropolitan area Total H-1B visa approvals H-1B visa approvals per 100 workers Average salary for H-1B visa approvals % of H-1B visa approvals with an advanced degree % of H-1B visa approvals with a U.S. advanced degree New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA 247,900 2.501 $80,000 47% 13% Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 74,000 2.126 $77,100 43% 12% Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV 64,800 2 $73,900 45% 12% Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH 38,300 1.482 $88,100 61% 20% College Station-Bryan, TX 37,800 31.847 $82,600 23% 1% Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD 34,300 1.125 $84,800 52% 15% Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI 29,900 0.613 $82,200 42% 9% Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 28,900 0.917 $81,900 59% 20% Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA 28,500 1.014 $74,600 53% 14% San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA 22,200 2.21 $88,800 53% 15% Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL 14,700 0.502 $70,600 38% 13% Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI 13,900 0.682 $72,300 47% 9% Durham-Chapel Hill, NC 11,300 4.128 $84,700 48% 6% San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA 11,300 0.466 $90,500 51% 15% Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL 10,800 0.756 $82,600 55% 17% Trenton, NJ 9,500 4.857 $83,300 53% 13% Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 9,000 0.137 $75,200 48% 17% Austin-Round Rock, TX 8,300 0.82 $85,600 62% 22% Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD 7,400 0.505 $77,100 62% 19% Pittsburgh, PA 6,600 0.546 $83,700 57% 16% Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT 6,300 1.35 $100,200 60% 20% Richmond, VA 5,800 0.898 $86,500 60% 14% Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA 5,200 0.267 $98,100 51% 17% Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT 4,900 0.785 $81,500 58% 17% Worcester, MA-CT 4,800 1.403 $79,100 64% 23% Raleigh, NC 4,400 0.703 $79,600 63% 19% Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC 4,400 0.367 $82,800 55% 16% Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL 3,600 0.305 $76,200 51% 15% Providence-Warwick, RI-MA 3,400 0.492 $90,100 64% 18% Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA 2,900 1.003 $73,800 53% 18% Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN 2,700 0.296 $86,500 59% 17% San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 2,600 0.246 $78,900 50% 13% Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ 2,300 0.107 $97,100 69% 22% Jacksonville, FL 2,000 0.282 $78,500 52% 14% Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI 1,900 0.1 $90,500 62% 20% Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN 1,900 0.298 $79,600 60% 13% Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO 1,900 0.127 $91,300 55% 14% St. Louis, MO-IL 1,900 0.126 $84,700 51% 13% San Diego-Carlsbad, CA 1,800 0.117 $86,600 67% 28% Columbus, OH 1,800 0.176 $72,500 61% 18% Memphis, TN-MS-AR 1,700 0.272 $77,700 69% 22% Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY 1,600 0.286 $89,900 62% 21% Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO 1,500 0.632 $91,600 55% 17% Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN 1,500 0.137 $70,200 57% 13% Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI 1,500 0.179 $84,800 46% 11% Kansas City, MO-KS 1,400 0.126 $76,500 63% 19% Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ 1,300 0.312 $75,400 61% 19% Rochester, NY 1,300 0.244 $72,200 57% 18% Manchester-Nashua, NH 1,300 1.111 $78,200 53% 14% Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY 1,200 0.275 $82,100 65% 23% Burlington-South Burlington, VT 1,200 0.983 $81,200 65% 15% Baton Rouge, LA 1,200 0.3 $71,500 51% 16% Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA 1,200 0.112 $87,800 68% 21% New Haven-Milford, CT 1,200 0.362 $79,800 66% 23% Ann Arbor, MI 1,000 0.538 $68,500 64% 25% New Orleans-Metairie, LA 1,000 0.167 $70,600 61% 23% Oklahoma City, OK 1,000 0.147 $72,800 64% 27% Tulsa, OK 900 0.188 $74,300 63% 24% Charlottesville, VA 900 0.768 $49,500 58% 10% Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR 800 0.24 $67,600 62% 17% Gainesville, FL 800 0.592 $71,600 67% 27% Greensboro-High Point, NC 800 0.209 $80,500 63% 24% Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC 700 0.088 $73,300 59% 24% Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA 700 0.144 $90,400 61% 18% Birmingham-Hoover, AL 700 0.124 $80,900 62% 22% Erie, PA 700 0.48 $89,100 75% 21% Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC 600 0.158 $84,800 59% 18% Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN 600 0.064 $71,700 57% 21%

Note: Includes only metropolitan areas with a minimum of 600 total H-1B visa approvals in fiscal years 2010-2016. H-1B visa approvals and average salary rounded to the nearest 100. H-1B visa approvals rate per 100 workers was calculated using U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics annual average civilian force data. Advanced degree is defined as having a master’s, professional or doctorate degree. U.S. advanced degree is defined as having received an advanced degree from a U.S. college or university. H-1B visa approvals subject to annual cap account for nearly all (99.9%) approvals in this analysis. Approvals data (obtained through a public records request) do not distinguish between approvals for initial and continuing employment. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services data on H-1B visa approvals, received via Freedom of Information Act request on Nov. 17, 2017. Interactive includes data for fiscal years 2010-2016. Data on average monthly civilian labor force by metropolitan area for calendar years 2010-2016 from Bureau of Labor Statistics.