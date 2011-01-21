Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

Home Datasets

Work/Generation Gap/Woodstock

Survey Details: ConductedJuly-August2009 File Release Date:21 Jan 2011

  • report

    The Harried Life of the Working Mother

    Women now make up almost half of the U.S. labor force, up from 38% in 1970. The public approves of this trend, but the change has come with a cost for many women — particularly working mothers of young children, who feel the tug of family responsibility much more acutely than do working fathers.

  • report

    Black-White Conflict Isn’t Society’s Largest

    It may surprise anyone who has been following the charges of racism that have flared up during the debate over President Obama’s health care proposals, but the American public doesn’t see race as the source of the strongest social conflict in the country today.

  • report

    Take this Job and Love It

    Self-employed adults are significantly more satisfied with their jobs than other workers. They’re also more likely to work because they want to and not because they need a paycheck.

  • report

    Recession Turns a Graying Office Grayer

    The American work force is graying — and not just because the American population itself is graying. Older adults are staying in the labor force longer, and younger adults are staying out of it longer.

Download Dataset

This content requires a Pew Research Center account.

Please login, or click here to register for an account.

Forgot your password?