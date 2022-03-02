How Indians View Gender Roles in Families and Society
Indians accept women as political leaders, but many favor traditional gender roles in family life.
Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World
For this report, we surveyed 29,999 Indian adults about religious beliefs and practices, religious identity, nationalism, and tolerance in Indian society. The survey was administered face-to-face from Nov. 17, 2019- to March 23, 2020.
Sahgal, Neha, and Jonathan Evans. 2021. “India Survey Dataset.” Pew Research Center. doi: 10.58094/rfte-a185.