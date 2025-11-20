American Trends Panel Wave 164

Americans’ Social Media Use 2025
YouTube remains the most popular, but adults are increasingly using Instagram, TikTok, WhatsApp and Reddit. Use of some platforms varies by age, gender, and race and ethnicity.
Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World
Field dates: Feb. 24 – Mar. 2, 2025
Topics: Omnibus
YouTube remains the most popular, but adults are increasingly using Instagram, TikTok, WhatsApp and Reddit. Use of some platforms varies by age, gender, and race and ethnicity.
Use for work, to learn something new, or for entertainment has risen since March 2023. Adults under 30 are especially likely to use the chatbot in these ways.
About half of U.S. adults (53%) say they hear or read about Ozempic, Wegovy and similar drugs being used for weight loss extremely or very often.
Most X users say their recent experiences using the platform have been mostly positive or neutral.
About half of U.S. adults say healthiness of food is important when deciding what to eat. But taste and cost matter more.
About four-in-ten (42%) Hispanic adults say they worry that they or someone close to them could be deported.
A majority of Democrats (60%) are highly concerned about press freedoms – about double the share of Republicans (28%).
A majority of Democrats (64%) expect costs to go up as a result of deportations, while 19% of Republicans share this view.
Democrats and Democratic leaners are more likely than Republicans and Republican leaners to support government restrictions on false information online.
Far fewer are hearing about the administration’s relationship with the media than was the case early in President Donald Trump’s first term.
This content requires a Pew Research Center account.